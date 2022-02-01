This Black History Month we’re taking a look back at conversations with some of the most preeminent Black leaders and creatives across music, film, tech, government, and beyond that we’ve been fortunate to host at SXSW over the years.

We’ve put together a few playlists featuring SXSW Conference sessions with these leaders – from President Barack Obama‘s Keynote address in 2016 to award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay‘s Film Keynote in 2015 and more.

Government, Technology & Business Playlist

Explore sessions featuring distinguished Black leaders in politics, technology, and business including Barack Obama, Stacey Abrams, Ta-Nehsi Coates, and more.

Film Playlist

Learn from the experiences and expertise of renowned Black filmmakers and actors including Barry Jenkins, Ava DuVernay, Kerry Washington, and more.

Music Playlist

Take a look back at some of the legendary Black artists and producers that have taken the stage at SXSW including Nile Rodgers, Kelly Rowland, Young Guru and more.

