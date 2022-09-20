Election season is upon us and today marks National Voter Registration Day!

First and foremost, are you registered to vote? Take a moment to check your voter registration status and browse our voter checklist to ensure you are ready to cast your ballot in the 2022 U.S. Elections from state house to Senate.

For the most up-to-date info on elections and mobilizing your community to vote, follow these voter organizations: HeadCount, Vote Save America, and Voting Rights Lab.

Voter Checklist

Want to get more involved? Poll worker shortages in a number of states have caused polling places to close, making it more challenging for voters. Learn how Power the Polls is working to recruit a new wave of poll workers ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. Plus, check out Vote Save America's weekly Wednesday Community Welcome Call to level up your volunteer organizing skills as well as HeadCount's volunteer signup across nationwide events and concerts.

Now go on and get to registering, y'all!

Register to Vote