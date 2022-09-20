Election season is upon us and today marks National Voter Registration Day!
First and foremost, are you registered to vote? Take a moment to check your voter registration status and browse our voter checklist to ensure you are ready to cast your ballot in the 2022 U.S. Elections from state house to Senate.
For the most up-to-date info on elections and mobilizing your community to vote, follow these voter organizations: HeadCount, Vote Save America, and Voting Rights Lab.
Voter Checklist
Register to Vote! – Make your voice heard! Register to vote today. It can sometimes take several weeks to process your voter registration so act now. Visit your state’s election website or the HeadCount Dates and Deadlines page for more details.
Double Check Your Status – Already registered? Verify your voter registration status again right now! Be sure to update your change of address if needed.
Browse Voting Info By State – Select your state to see voter information in your area including polling locations and times.
Preview Your Ballot – Get to know what's on your state's ballot in advance. (Note: Check back closer to your state's election date to access interactive ballot tools.)
Review Voter ID Requirements – Voter ID requirements can frequently change, so lookup your state's voting rights to ensure you have what you need before you head to the polls.
Vote by Mail – Not able to vote IRL? Request a mail-in ballot in advance of your election dates. Overseas and military voters should visit Overseas Vote Foundation.
Make a Voting Plan – Check in with your friends to make sure they are also ready to snag a snazzy "I Voted" sticker. Make plans to carpool to vote early together.
Want to get more involved? Poll worker shortages in a number of states have caused polling places to close, making it more challenging for voters. Learn how Power the Polls is working to recruit a new wave of poll workers ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. Plus, check out Vote Save America's weekly Wednesday Community Welcome Call to level up your volunteer organizing skills as well as HeadCount's volunteer signup across nationwide events and concerts.
Now go on and get to registering, y'all!