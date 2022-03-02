Revolutionizing Health Care: Fusing Data Analytics & Human-Centered Design

In a technology-driven world, it’s important to not lose sight of the human element. The concept of human-centered design is the foundation for building health care technology and programs that are simplified and easy for consumers to understand.

Optum is at the forefront of using human-centered design to ensure emotion and empathy are part of the overall health care experience. Even more, we are using data and analytics to better address and predict chronic conditions and disease by intervening earlier. One example of this is being able to not only predict clinician burnout, but to prevent it by creating health care strategies that factor in empathy and emotion.

By combing data and design, we can continue to ensure a human connection plays an integral part in the way care is delivered. This is just one of many ways we can help people live healthier lives and help make the health system work better for everyone.

