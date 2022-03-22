Rolling into the future of e-mobility – the Volkswagen ID. Buzz at SXSW

What a ride! We hope you had the opportunity to be one of the first in the world to experience the all-new, all-electric Volkswagen ID. Buzz at SXSW. This reimagined icon transfers seven decades of VW know-how into the era of software and digitalization; the perfect match for a festival where tech, film, and the music industries converge. True to its Microbus roots, the ID. Buzz delivered countless smiles to the streets of Austin and drew attention everywhere it visited at SXSW. If you missed it, please visit Volkswagen’s websites and social media channels to learn and see more!

The design of a high-tech trendsetter with heritage.

Meet the Volkswagen ID. Buzz; the new face of intelligent, future-oriented, and sustainable mobility. Jozef Kabaň, Head of Volkswagen Design has created a modern day link to VW’s classic microbus: “The T1 – an icon of the 1950s – enabled people to gain mobility and freedom. With the ID. Buzz, we are transferring this T1 DNA to the present day and thus into the era of electric mobility.” The vehicle’s new design is complimented by state-of-the-art tech features such as driver assistance systems, the latest ID. Software and new charging options. Outstanding aerodynamics reduce energy consumption and increase the vehicle’s range. Start planning your road trips!