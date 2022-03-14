Shiner Welcomes the World to Austin, Home of SXSW

Shiner is proud to be the official craft beer sponsor of SXSW 2022. For more than 100 years, Shiner has rooted itself as Texas’ most beloved independent brewery and the #1 craft beer in the state. Since 1909, every drop of Shiner Beer has been brewed at Spoetzl Brewery in Shiner, Texas (pop. 2,069).

Shiner has been at the epicenter of cultural events in Austin since the 1970s. Young artists including Willie Nelson and Janis Joplin enjoyed thirty cent drafts at venues like the Armadillo World Headquarters, a precursor to the SXSW music showcases of today.

As SXSW brings thousands to Austin, Shiner is excited to welcome visitors to Texas with a cold one, whether it’s our traditional Bock or new TexHex IPA. Shiner looks forward to making friends, connecting fans, and, once again, being at the forefront of innovation, technology, and culture. In Austin, we say “It all starts at SXSW” with Shiner.