Side Door to SXSW ‘22 Tour & Showcase- Abstract Rude, Gully Boys, & more

Side Door, the platform that helps artists and creators find spaces to perform, announces Side Door to SXSW, which includes curated tours for five selected SXSW showcasing artists traveling to Austin — culminating with an official Side Door to SXSW showcase at the Drafting Room on March 18.

Artists Abstract Rude (Los Angeles, CA), Gully Boys (Minneapolis, MN), JUNACO (Los Angeles, CA), S.C.A.B (Ridgewood, NY), and Status/Non-Status (London, ON) will be kicking off the tour in early March.

It can be challenging for artists to afford the expense of getting to SXSW, let alone generate interest for their showcases. In partnership with SXSW, Side Door is working with these selected artists and their teams to set up shows in Side Door “Spaces” like record stores, clubs, community spaces, etc., en route to Austin, amplifying their journey by pairing them with content creators at each stop.

This tour and showcase are part of Side Door’s mission to help artists reclaim in-person tour bookings in a post-pandemic world.

Check out Side Door’s lineup, and we’ll see you at a show!