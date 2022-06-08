Calling all creatives! Initial participation opportunities for the 2023 SXSW Conference & Festivals open on June 28 including PanelPicker®, Music Festival, and SXSW Pitch.

This is your chance to be a part of one of the most diverse, collaborative, and inventive communities in the world. Explore the categories opening on June 28 below with more information on deadlines, eligibility requirements, and tips on the way.

We’re just getting started so stay tuned to discover even more ways to participate this season including Film Festival submissions on August 23. So mark you calendar for June 28 and follow us across the socialverse to keep up with all things SXSW 2023.

Opening June 28

PanelPicker®

PanelPicker® is a two-step online process that gives our attendees a significant voice in Conference programming (presentations, panels, workshops, etc.) for SXSW and SXSW EDU.

Learn more about PanelPicker’s history, application process, and how selection works before June 28 when you can submit your session idea for SXSW 2023.

Music Festival Showcasing Artists

New, developing, and established Showcasing Artists enhance their careers by reaching new audiences at the SXSW Music Festival each year.

Official Showcasing Artists will perform live at one of the many iconic venues located in downtown Austin for industry reps, media members, and thousands of fans and fellow musicians from all over the world.

SXSW Pitch

Pitch your innovative startup at the annual SXSW Pitch competition in front of a live audience and panel of expert judges. Plus, be a part of product demonstrations by the most ambitious talents in the world with the creative new ideas to change it.

Join the ranks of SXSW Pitch alumni with over 82% receiving funding and acquisitions in excess of $14.5 billion.

Opening August 23

SXSW provides the game-changing buzz every filmmaker dreams about for the premiere of their feature film, short, episodic, or XR project.

Premiere your film in front of press, film industry, and film lovers at the SXSW Film Festival. Featuring provocative dramas, documentaries, comedies, genre standouts and more, the Film Festival is known for its high caliber and diverse program and its smart, enthusiastic audiences.

More information will be available on June 28.

Get Ready For SXSW 2023

While you await the SXSW 2023 season kickoff, relive exciting SXSW 2022 Keynotes, Featured Sessions, Film Festival red carpets and Q&As, select Music Festival showcases, and more on our official YouTube Channel.

