SXSW Presents Futurology: An Audible Original 12-Episode Podcast

Introducing our first narrative podcast Futurology! This 12-episode Audible original podcast presented by SXSW asks and answers a dozen big questions about the world of tomorrow.

Dive into the first four episodes of Futurology with host Dr. Kate Furby which tackle food, work, mindfulness, and longevity – illuminating the latest thinking and cutting-edge science in these essential areas.

There’s never been a more intriguing time to think about what the future holds for humanity. Dive into a preview of the first four episodes below and turn up the inspiration.

Futurology Episodes

Food | Will Thanksgiving dinner be made in a lab? Tasting the future of “alternative proteins” – everything from fungus sausage to lab-raised meat to a snack of crickets and pumpkin seeds.

Work | What will matter more in the future, our work or our lives? The pandemic and the Great Resignation has many of us questioning why we were ever so obsessed with work in the first place. Will that last?

Mindfulness | Does the future want us to be mindful? There’s no getting around it: the future will be distracting. Big Tech is a huge part of the problem. It wants to be part of the solution too.

Longevity | Can we “cure” aging? The science of growing old and the secrets of longevity – starring a near-centenarian who credits her long and happy life to her singing, her sociability, and a little Pilates.

Subscribe to Audible to listen to Futurology and stay tuned for more episodes coming soon.

Listen Now

See You At SXSW 2022

Join us for SXSW 2022 to celebrate the convergence of the tech, film, and music industries across a variety of programming formats and special events from March 11-20 in Austin, TX and online.

All badgeholders receive access to SXSW Online, our digital event component which includes live streamed content from Conference sessions to the iconic film and music festivals as well as unique networking opportunities – and of course, much more. If you can’t join us in Austin, check out our Online Pass.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook for the latest SX coverage.