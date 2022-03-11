The 14th annual SXSW Pitch® kicks off tomorrow, March 12, at 10am CT in Salon D/E on the fourth floor at the Hilton Austin Downtown, 500 East 4th Street.

This year’s event will feature 45 of the most innovative and cutting-edge technology companies competing in 9 categories before panels of industry experts, high-profile media professionals, and representatives from the Venture Capitalist and Angel communities, including Jim Breyer of Breyer Capital, Stacy Feld of Johnson & Johnson, Lance Armstrong of Next Ventures, Deena Shakir of Lux Capital, and former Walmart CEO Marc Lore.

Saturday, March 12‘s pitches will be from 25 companies in the following categories: Social & Culture; Enterprise & Smart Data; Entertainment & Content; Health, Wearables & Wellbeing; and Extended Reality & Immersive.

The competition continues on Sunday, March 13, starting again at 10am CT in Salon D/E on the fourth floor. The remaining 20 companies will pitch in the following categories: Smart Cities, Transportation & Logistics; Innovative World; Future of Work; and Artificial Intelligence, Robotics & Voice.

Doors open on both days at 9:30am. View the full list of 2022 finalists and alternates here.

The winners of the 9 categories, along with Best in Show, Best Speed Pitch, Best Bootstrapped, and DEI, will be announced on Sunday, March 13 at the SXSW Pitch Award Ceremony starting at 6pm in Salon H on the sixth floor. The ceremony will be hosted by Mandela Schumacher-Hodge Dixon, Founder and CEO of Founder Gym, and Clyde Hutchinson, General Partner of Team ABC, a global venture capital firm.

If you miss the pitches, you can still meet each of the 45 finalists at SXSW Pitch Finalists Meet Up on Monday, March 14, from 10am to 12pm in Salon C on the fourth floor at the Hilton Hotel.

Learn more about SXSW Pitch and join us for this exciting live pitch competition and awards ceremony. We hope to see you there!

SXSW Pitch Sponsored by SHOWTIME® original series SUPER PUMPED: The Battle for Uber.

Content provided by Tamara Bell

SXSW Pitch SXSW 2019 – Photo by Joann Hetrick

