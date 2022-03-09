The New School and IBM Merge Quantum Computing & the Creative Arts

The New School is excited to return​ ​SXSW 2022, sharing innovative projects and perspectives that embody ​the university’s human-centered approach to technology and design-inspired solutions to pressing social issues.

This year, the university’s main SXSW event will be the panel Quantum Computing for Design and Social Good (March 17 at 2:30pm), where you can hear how The New School and Parsons School of Design partnered with IBM to integrate emerging quantum computing technology into the creative arts, applying it to purposes of social good.

The New School is also happy to highlight six additional SXSW 2022 talks, panels, sessions that will feature the university’s faculty and alumni:

Featured Session: Designing Consciousness (March 11, 11:30am)

LGBTQ+ Rights and Politics (March 12, 2:30pm)

Battling Inequity with the Power of Gaming Tech (March 12, 2:30pm)

Redefining the Mainstream: Indie Games in 2022 & Beyond ( March 14, 2:30pm)

Mentor Session: Josh Rabinowitz (Brooklyn Music Experience) (March 17, 4pm)

Mentor Session: Nihal Pimpale (Moonraft Innovation Labs) (timing TBA)

