By Olivia Cruz

03/17/2022

News



SHARE THIS

LinkedIn0

Today’s Feminism in Rock and Yoruba Tech Soul 101 Masterclass + More at Samsung | Billboard Galaxy House

Billboard & Samsung Galaxy Announce Innovative Team-Up At SXSW

Billboard x Samsung Galaxy House at Smash ATX kicks off today with a pair of one-of-a-kind panels: Feminism in Rock and Yoruba Tech Soul 101 Masterclass.

At 12pm, Julia Cumming of Sunflower Bean, the Nova Twins, and Little Quirks will take the stage for a powerful discussion about their experiences as women navigating rock music. DJ Eli Fola will showcase his new live music genre in the Yoruba Tech Soul 101 Masterclass panel at 3 p.m. Music fans will not want to miss this opportunity to hear from the creator of a new genre.

Billboard will be reporting live throughout the entire week, so stay tuned for more content from SXSW 2022!

Content written by Quincy Green Photo provided by Samsung

By Olivia Cruz

03/17/2022

SHARE THIS

LinkedIn0

Related News:

Super Sponsors

White Claw logo
Blockchain Creative Labs logo
Volkswagen logo
Austin Chronicle logo
Porsche logo

Stay Tuned

Sign up to receive the latest announcements, tips, networking invitations and more.