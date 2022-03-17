Today’s Feminism in Rock and Yoruba Tech Soul 101 Masterclass + More at Samsung | Billboard Galaxy House

Billboard x Samsung Galaxy House at Smash ATX kicks off today with a pair of one-of-a-kind panels: Feminism in Rock and Yoruba Tech Soul 101 Masterclass.

At 12pm, Julia Cumming of Sunflower Bean, the Nova Twins, and Little Quirks will take the stage for a powerful discussion about their experiences as women navigating rock music. DJ Eli Fola will showcase his new live music genre in the Yoruba Tech Soul 101 Masterclass panel at 3 p.m. Music fans will not want to miss this opportunity to hear from the creator of a new genre.

Billboard will be reporting live throughout the entire week, so stay tuned for more content from SXSW 2022!