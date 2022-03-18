Today’s Superstar Panel w/ Kygo + More at Billboard x Samsung Galaxy House

The Samsung Galaxy House is hosting two panels today: the Music Creation and Identity Panel with Kali, Cartel Madres & Shamir; and the Superstar Panel with Kygo. The activation, open now at Smash ATX, houses breathtaking immersive experiences with Instagram-worthy photo opportunities, refreshments, and more.

KALI and Cartel Madras will come together for the Music Creation and Identity panel, a sit-down conversation explaining how their LGBTQ+ identities helped shape their unique sounds in the music landscape. The conversation will take place at 12:00pm.

The Superstar Panel with Kygo will give fans an inside look at his career. The conversation will be one-on-one with his manager, Myles Shear. Fans will not want to miss this opportunity to get closer to the EDM legend than ever before at 3:00pm.

Tonight, KYGO will hit THE STAGE at SXSW at the Moody Amphitheater with Frank Walker and Forester. A reserved batch of tickets are available exclusively for existing SXSW music and platinum badge holders and SXSW Music Festival wristband holders. Tickets to the general public have sold out.