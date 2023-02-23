The Community Concerts at Lady Bird Lake are free and open to the public from March 16-18, 2023. Located at 800 W Riverside Drive, the Austin skyline serves as the perfect background to these special live music performances.

Bring a picnic or enjoy food from local food trucks, and grab a cold beverage in The Beer Garden. Doors open at 2pm. Shows are 3–7pm each day.

Thursday, March 16

KUTX Rocks The Shores

3:00 p.m. Lucky Diaz

3:30 p.m. Mega Ran

4:00 p.m. Red Yarn & Aaron Nigel Smith

4:30 p.m. SaulPaul

5:00 p.m. Jonny Langford and the Silver Sands Roustabouts Rosie Flores

6:00 p.m. Thao

KUTX’s Spare the Rock, Spoil the Child has presented family-friendly showcases during SXSW going back as far as 2007. This year’s theme is Ska. Ska provides a broad and diverse history for folks to choose from, and is, without a doubt, a crowd pleaser. Artists are asked to play at least one song of the theme during their set.

Friday, March 17

3:00 p.m Baba Kuboye

4:30 p.m. AJ Smith

5:30 p.m. The Zombies

Saturday, March 18

Honk!TX

Blowcomotion!

Dead Music Capital Band

Mazel Tov Kocktail Hour

Minor Mishap Marching Band

Moon Tower Brass Band

Yes Ma'am Brass Band

HONK!TX is proud to present some of Austin's favorite local brass bands at SXSW! Unamplified and untethered, our participating bands have brought the brass to your parade or your porch, the stage or the park, and feature New Orleans jazz styles, funk originals, second-line standards, Balkan-style big brass, Eastern European romance, brassy rock, and everything in between. Blurring the line between performers and audiences, HONK!TX provides intimate and raucous performances for all ages!

Lineup is subject to change.

See You at SXSW 2023

