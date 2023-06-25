Enter Your Project for the SXSW 2024 Innovation Awards

The SXSW Innovation Awards proudly acknowledges the most thrilling creative developments in the connected world. It's a celebration that highlights a multitude of technological advancements, and remarkable achievements. We are eagerly awaiting the next wave of groundbreaking discoveries for 2024 – and that includes YOUR innovative projects and ideas.

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to showcase your work and be a part of the prestigious SXSW Innovation Awards. Apply now and let your creativity and ingenuity take center stage. We can't wait to witness your groundbreaking contributions to the connected world!

Important Dates and Deadlines

Early Rate Deadline: September 10, 2023

Final Registration Deadline: November 12, 2023

All deadlines end at 11:59pm PT

Categories

The ceremony will highlight the excellence and innovation displayed across 10 diverse categories for the 2024 season:

Artificial Intelligence

Audio Experience

Climate Change

Community Empowerment

Interface Design

Health & Biotech

Product Design

Social Media

Urban Design

WTF

Application Tips

Explore the incredible 2023 winners and finalists to fuel your application inspiration! Each category is narrowed down to five finalists by a panel of industry peers and experts. Entries will be graded by the following criteria:

Creativity and Innovation : Is it a new and never-before-seen project or product? Does it positively impact or inform its market and the connected world?

Design : How good is the form of the project or product? Is it aesthetically pleasing? Ergonomic? Well-built and robust?

Function: How good is the function of the project or product? Does it excel at what it was made to do? Does it have practical utility or application? Does it operate on a sustainable platform? Is it useful?

Before you dive in and submit your entry, make sure to give the FAQ section a read for any additional clarification, and don't forget to discover all the details about eligibility by visiting the Innovation Awards page. Join us on this exhilarating journey of innovation!

