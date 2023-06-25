Telling Sports Stories That Impact the World – SXSW 2023 – Photo by Keira Lindgren

Enter Your 2024 SXSW Conference Session Proposal

Apply to SXSW PanelPicker® Through July 23

By

06/25/2023

News Interactive Music Film & TV



SHARE THIS

LinkedIn0

Global professionals at every level come together during the SXSW Conference to participate, learn, and network while exploring what’s next in the worlds of tech, entertainment, culture, and beyond.

The SXSW PanelPicker® platform allows the SXSW community to have a significant voice in what creative and thought-provoking programming is selected for SXSW and SXSW EDU. From June 27 through July 23, we encourage the community to enter session ideas for our Conference programming for SXSW 2024.

Be part of leading the conversation along with thousands of other creatives at the SXSW Conference from March 8-15, 2024. Visit panelpicker.sxsw.com to login or create a new profile and then begin your proposal. All ideas received will be posted online for Community Voting from August 8-20, 2023. Selected sessions for SXSW 2024 will be announced later in the Fall.

How can you ensure that your Conference session idea stands out? Dive into our helpful PanelPicker tips for constructing the perfect proposal below to get started. 2024 SXSW PanelPicker® applications close on Sunday, July 23 at 11:59pm PT.

What Makes A Good Session Proposal

 

SXSW PanelPicker session proposals should be specific, well-titled, and illustrative of the impact of your ideas and the depth of research behind them.

Tips for PanelPicker Success

  • Follow the instructions and read the FAQ. Reading the PanelPicker FAQ will give you important information about SXSW and more valuable application tips.

  • Create a future-focused, original proposal that shows what you’re passionate about. Often SXSW previews what you’ll be talking about next year and beyond in tech, culture, music, film and television, and more. Give us your perspective on what lies ahead and why.

  • Depth and specificity. SXSW attendees want advanced, in-depth information, so be sure to delve into the particulars of a topic. The more specific a proposal is, the better. Drill down to what really matters.

  • Your title should reflect your description. Cute titles are fun, but your title is going to be fighting for attention with hundreds of other titles. Direct and explanatory titles work best. The community should be able to understand what the proposal will cover without reading your description. Remember: think simple, accurate, and succinct.

  • Include a neutral moderator. The moderator is a neutral party that helps run the session and leads the panel discussion. Having a neutral moderator will help keep your session focused on the proposed topic and will allow for a more balanced presentation. This is strongly recommended to ensure all points of views on a given panel are equally represented.

  • Include a video with your proposal. Your speaking abilities matter and we’d like to see them. No fancy production required – recording from your webcam or phone works just fine. The supporting material you enter helps viewers to understand your proposal and distinguish it from the competition.

  • Proofread, proofread, proofread. Did we mention proofread? Once you are done with your proposal and click the “Enter My Proposal” button, you will NOT be able to edit your idea. Be sure you have reviewed your proposal carefully.

  • Meet the deadline. The final deadline to enter your application is Sunday, July 23 at 11:59pm PT.

Enter Your Idea

Join Us at SXSW 2024

 

Register to attend starting on August 1, 2023 to join us in Austin, TX from March 8-16 for sessions, music showcases, film and tv screenings, exhibitions, networking, and much more.

Stay in the SX know, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok. Subscribe to event newsletters and check out SXSW News for the latest SX coverage.

Telling Sports Stories That Impact the World – SXSW 2023 – Photo by Keira Lindgren

Read More

More News+

Homepage Sponsors

White Claw logo
Volkswagen logo
Austin Chronicle logo
Porsche logo
Itau logo
C4 logo
Slack logo

Music Sponsors

White Claw logo
Porsche logo
Itau logo
C4 logo
Slack logo
Austin Chronicle logo

Conference Sponsors

White Claw logo
Porsche logo
Itau logo
C4 logo
Slack logo
Austin Chronicle logo

Super Sponsors

White Claw logo
Volkswagen logo
Austin Chronicle logo
Porsche logo
Itau logo
C4 logo
Slack logo

Film Sponsors

White Claw logo
Volkswagen logo
Itau logo
C4 logo
Slack logo
McDonalds Spotlight Dorado logo
Austin Chronicle logo

Comedy Sponsors

Mike's Hard Lemonade logo
Volkswagen logo
Austin Chronicle logo
Porsche logo
Itau logo
C4 logo
Slack logo
Slack logo

Stay Tuned

Sign up to receive the latest announcements, tips, networking invitations and more.