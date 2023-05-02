From search engines and self-driving cars to film, artificial intelligence is already disrupting major industries and the possibilities for what's next seem endless. The 2023 SXSW Conference showcased phenomenal sessions that explored the world of AI. Global innovators and creatives gathered to not only talk about advancements in tech but to examine its societal impact.

Across AI-related Featured Sessions, experts highlighted the many layers of AI and how it is reshaping our world. Collectively, these SXSW sessions posed a new question: "What does it mean to be human in a world of artificial intelligence?

During Other AI: Artificial Intimacy, psychotherapist Esther Perel delved into how AI can impact human relationships by exploring the possibility of creating connections with AI to provide a new level of companionship and emotional support. Founder of Signal And Cipher Ian Beacraft uncovered how AI can be used to create a more immersive and personalized experience in the Metaverse during his session, How AI and the Metaverse will Shape Society.

Tech entrepreneur whurley examined the potential of quantum computing to solve problems that are currently unsolvable during Quantum AI: Why Your Future Depends on Quantum Computing & Artificial Intelligence. OpenAI’s Co-founder and President Greg Brockman talked about the ethical guardrails that come along with this new era of innovation. ChatGPT, DALL·E and the Impact of Generative AI honed in on the importance of creating a "global governance" to ensure diversity in decision making around AI.

"Every organization, government or otherwise, is going to have to understand AI." – Greg Brockman

No industry is immune to AI with film, television, and design also feeling the shakeup. In the session Understanding the Role of AI in Reshaping the Film & Television Industry, Wonder Dynamics founders Nikola Todorovic and Tye Sheridan along with Angjoo Kanazawa (UC Berkeley Assistant Professor) and Antonio Torralba (Professor and Head of AI and Decision Making at MIT) explored how AI is being used to automate tasks and enhance the creative process. VP of Design and AI at Microsoft, John Maeda returned with his Design in Tech Report 2023 which focused on the challenges and opportunities in designing ethical and human-centered AI systems.

From human relationships to the entertainment industry, and beyond, the Conference showcased the potential of AI to enhance our experiences and solve complex problems, while also emphasizing the importance of designing ethical and human-centered AI systems. Whether you missed out on these AI-related Featured Sessions or just can't get enough of them, we've got you covered!