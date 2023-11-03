How to Convince Your Boss to Send You to SXSW 2024

South by Southwest is the premier destination for global thought leaders working on new ideas to cultivate creativity and build a better future. From March 8-16, experience 9 days of collaboration, learning, networking, inspiration, and beyond at the 2024 SXSW Conference & Festivals.

From tech startup competitions and future-focused exhibitors to global emerging talent and buzz-worthy speakers, SXSW fosters creative and professional growth across a multitude of industries.

This might be an easy sell to you but how about to your company? We know that registration and travel can add up and be a daunting request to your supervisor. So, we've created a list of key takeaways and a handy form letter to help bolster your case to attend SXSW 2024, advance your own professional and personal development, and return an even stronger asset to your company.

South By the Numbers

Nine out of ten registrants say they achieved their goals and would make an effort to attend SXSW again. Groups of creatives across tech, film, and music industries converge in Austin each March and make SXSW a focal point for exploration, discovery, and connection. Take a look back at some standout stats from last season.

What to Expect from SXSW

Unique opportunities to interact directly with attendees from other areas of expertise and parts of the world

Create lasting business connections

Evolve your understanding of current practices

Network with people outside of your industries

Invest in new companies

Level up your professional development skills with one-on-one mentor sessions as well as workshops and meetups

Find new business opportunities and collaborators

Launch a new product or service

Explore and experience “what’s next” across 24 Conference tracks

Set the creative tone for the year

Double fist tacos, BBQ, and BBQ tacos

Get inspired by diverse programming from visionaries and industry experts

Experience new cutting-edge tech, live music performances, film and television premieres, interactive art, and much more

Expect the unexpected!

