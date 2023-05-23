Photo by Hutton Supancic/Getty Images for SXSW

 

Exploring the Future of Clean Energy: SXSW 2023 Video Highlights

By Ana Flores

05/23/2023

News



Climate change is an ever-growing concern for our planet and all living beings that call it home. Through Climate Change track sessions at SXSW 2023, attendees delved into the transition from conventional energy sources to cleaner options and were empowered to take action toward creating a sustainable future for our planet. Featuring an inspiring lineup of climate change leaders, sessions explored groundbreaking ideas on renewable energy, clean practices, and even de-extinction.

"Perhaps moving to a clean energy future is the greatest peace plan the world will ever know." – U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm

Experts are continuously exploring ways to tackle this global issue and find sustainable solutions that can help mitigate its effects. U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm outlined the many incentives available for individuals to embrace clean energy initiatives today, tomorrow, and beyond. Her message was clear that transitioning to a clean energy future is not only critical for the planet's survival, but it's also the key to creating a more peaceful world.

Award-winning author, political scientist, and climate expert Dr. Leah Stokes offered valuable insights on navigating the complex world of clean energy policy, emphasizing the critical role of cutting ties with fossil fuels. Ben Lamm, the CEO and Co-founder of Colossal, shared his unique perspective on de-extinction including its potential to address climate change and push the boundaries of what's possible in clean energy solutions.

As the world grapples with the threat of climate change, young climate activists actively bring hope through their efforts to become influential agents of change on a global scale. Hear from investor and founder of Seven Seven Six Alexis Ohanian, Director of the 776 Foundation Lissie Garvin, and two of the fellowship program’s bright young minds, Maya Penn and Rostam Reifschneider, as they discuss the urgency for climate action and why they all believe our next generation holds the key to unlocking the solutions.

The 2023 SXSW Conference showcased an array of innovative ideas that promise to transform the way we power our world. Let's continue the conversation, explore new ideas, and push the boundaries of what's possible in the world of clean energy. Watch Climate Change track sessions to get inspired to join the movement towards a greener, more sustainable world.

Empowering the Next Generation to Build a Better Future

Alexis Ohanian, Lissie Garvin, Maya Penn, and Rostam Reifschneider discuss the 776 Foundation's mission and the $20M pledge to address climate issues over the next 10 years.

"Trying or doing something new every day to help the Earth is the most important thing right now." – Lissie Garvin

What an American-Made Clean Energy Future Looks Like

US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm spoke on the Biden administration's ambitious climate goals, highlighting how clean energy is becoming more affordable.

"There’s this rumor out there that it’s expensive to go clean, but oh, no, it’s much more affordable and getting more so."

Colossal's De-Extinction Mission is Just Beginning

Learn how Texas-based company Colossal is on track to recreate the Woolly Mammoth by 2028, according to its CEO and co-founder Ben Lamm.

“Our goal is every animal we work on we want to reintroduce back into their natural habitat.”

The Future is Electric

Dr. Leah Stokes emphasizes the importance of 'cutting the cord with the gas company' to tackle climate change. View her deep-dive on clean energy policies and tools for a sustainable future

