Ready, set, vote! Who knows what you want to see at SXSW better than you? Now's your chance to have a say during SXSW PanelPicker® Community Voting from August 8-20.

All session proposals received during the PanelPicker entry period from June 27 through July 23 are eligible for your vote to help shape the 2024 Conference programming for SXSW and SXSW EDU.

How to Vote

To participate in the voting process from August 8-20, visit panelpicker.sxsw.com/vote and sign in or create an account. Once you are signed in, filter proposals by conference (SXSW or SXSW EDU), format, title, description, tags, and speakers in the search field.

Each voter can vote once per proposal – selecting "arrow up" for yes or "arrow down" for no. Have a question for the organizer? The Comments section is a great place to post all of your questions and leave constructive comments about the proposals you vote on.

Inside the PanelPicker Process

Community votes make up 30% of the final programming decision, plus input of the SXSW Staff (30%) and PanelPicker Evaluators (40%) helps ensure that lesser-known voices have as much of a chance of being selected to speak at SXSW as individuals with large online followings. Together these percentages help determine the final Conference lineup announced later in the season. (Pro tip: subscribe to the Conference Community Newsletter to stay in the SX know.)

Promote Your Idea

During Community Voting, it’s important for anyone who submitted a proposal to rally online support for your idea and encourage voting.

For more information about the Community Voting process, read the PanelPicker FAQ and visit the SXSW PanelPicker page. Get your votes in before the final deadline on August 20 at 11:59pm PT.

See You in 2024

