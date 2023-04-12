Photo by Caleb Pickens

 

The Ultimate Gathering of Visionaries

Highlights from the 2023 SXSW Conference

By Ana Flores

04/12/2023

The 2023 SXSW Conference was the ultimate gathering of the world's most innovative and inspiring minds from March 10-18 in Austin, TX.

Across 25 tracks of programming and a variety of formats, the Conference served as the 2023 event's hub of inspirational, insightful, and future-focused conversations on important breakthroughs in technology, film, culture, music, and beyond. Keynotes, Featured Speakers, community-curated panels, podcasts, one-on-one Mentor Sessions, workshops, and book readings featured an impressive roster of industry leaders and global creatives ready to share what's next.

Actor and best-selling author Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared her thoughts on the importance of empowering women to make decisions about their own bodies and futures. Humanitarian, culinary innovator and founder of World Central Kitchen José Andrés spoke about the role of food in bringing people together and making the world a better place. Robert Downey Jr. discussed the urgent issue of online crime in America. For those looking to learn about the art of storytelling, Creating Happiness: The Art & Science of Disney Parks Storytelling offered a fascinating glimpse into the magic behind some of the world's most beloved attractions. Plus, a breathtaking moment that left the audience in awe when NASA unveiled a never-before-seen image from space via the James Webb Space Telescope.

Take look back at some of the iconic Conference moments of 2023 featuring Keynote and Featured Speaker sessions, exclusive SXSW Studio interviews, Daily Highlights, and more on our official YouTube Channel.

Beyond our video library, listen to audio recordings of all Conference sessions available on the SXSW Schedule. Explore recaps below and stay tuned for more 2023 on demand content dropping weekly.

2023 Keynotes & Featured Speakers Playlist

Watch all Keynotes including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, José Andrés, Ryan Gellert, Tilda Swinton, New Order, William Shatner, Margo Price, and NASA.

Plus select Featured Sessions with Eric André, Ian Beacraft, Chelsea Manning, RZA, Kara Swisher, Amy Webb, and more.

2023 Featured Session Highlights

Greg Brockman

Greg Brockman, President and Co-Founder of OpenAI, spoke on ChatGPT, DALL·E, and the impact of generative AI on YouTube.

Esther Perel

Relationships and technology collide during this Features Session: The Other A.I. - exploring the rise of Artificial Intimacy and its impact on our lives.

Daveed Diggs

An Inside Look at Blindspotting Season 2 with Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs.

Jaida Essence Hall, Gottmik & Symone

Top drag queens from RuPaul's Drag Race join The Trevor Project to discuss drag’s historical roots and human rights issues today.

The 2023 event was a testament to the power of collaboration and the importance of staying ahead of the curve in an ever-changing world. Thank you for joining us for another unforgettable year at the 2023 SXSW Conference. We can't wait to welcome you back to Austin, Texas for SXSW 2024 from March 8-16.

Applications for SXSW 2024 participation opportunities open later this summer beginning with SXSW PanelPicker®. Stay tuned for more 2024 event information.

