CEO of the Future Today Institute and professor at NYU Stern School of Business, Amy Webb, unleashed her yearly Tech Trend Report at the 2024 SXSW Conference. Webb's reports on emerging technologies have become a beacon of insight for industry leaders and innovators. Using data-driven analysis, Webb and her team map out trends that give decision makers a vision to follow for their futures.

According to Webb, we've entered a "technology supercycle", which she attributes to advancements in biotechnology, artificial intelligence, and the connected ecosystems.

"The technology supercycle is here and it'll change the course of human history. And yes it will change the chorus of human history, we don't have to submit we don't have to give up our agency."

As a bonus offer for this joining this session, attendees received a special SXSW-edition of the Tech Trend Report, which is downloaded 1 million times every year. For 2024, Webb focuses on what she and her team refer to as a "supercycle" that society is currently living through.