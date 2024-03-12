2024 SXSW Innovation Awards Winners Announced

SXSW registrants gathered for the 25th Annual SXSW Innovation Awards presented by “Patient Safety Technology Challenge.” Host SaulPaul got things amped up as he announced winners in the 11 categories along with Best in Show and People’s Choice as determined by a jury of expert judges and festival goers.

Among the Innovation Awards winners were the five honorees of the 2024 SXSW Community Service Award who inspired attendees with their stories of how they have implemented grass-roots organization and activism with the specific communities that they serve.

Additionally, Margrethe Vestager was inducted into the SXSW Hall of Fame as part of this March 11 event.

Artificial Intelligence

The Artificial Intelligence category showcases projects that leverage the groundbreaking power of machine learning, LLMs and generative AI.

AI-enabled health research with Truveta

Bellevue, WA

Audio Experience

The Audio Experience category serves as the landing spot for music and sound-related projects, as well as projects that stretch the boundaries of audio-based platforms.

SPOKE- Music&Voice-Led Therapy Audio App

London, UK

Climate Change

The Climate Change category focuses on projects big and small that positively address the crisis of global warming.

The TOM FORD Plastic Innovation Accelerator, powered by Lonely Whale

New York, NY

Community Empowerment

The Community Empowerment category spotlights projects that help empower underserved groups and people around the world.

Aya Contigo App

Toronto, ON

Health & Biotech

The Health & Biotech category uncovers the best new projects serving wellness and medicine.

FDA Breakthrough Skin Cancer Device

Miami, FL

Interface Design

The Interface Design category recognizes the best new ideas for human interaction with software and machines.

Lune - your music companion

Littleton, CO

Product Design

The Product Design category highlights the world's best new hardware, including products, devices, gadgets and appliances.

First Winner

Miroka Prototype: A Robot With Character Paris, France

Second Winner

Boomerang Water at ACC Midland, NC

Social Media

The Social Media category recognizes new projects and platforms that create more healthy channels for communication.

Brand Safety Secured with Viral Nation

Toronto, ON

Student Innovation

The Student Innovation category honors exceptional student projects and startups that focus on interactive technology for the future.

FireBot

Austin, TX

Urban Design

The Urban Design category gathers ahead-of-the-curve solutions to create a better and more equitable city experience.

STEEL+SPARK

Phoenix, AZ

WTF (What the Future)

The WTF (What the Future) category collects futuristic projects that don’t fit elsewhere. From quantum physics to nanotech to bio-engineering moonshots, this category pulls together all the amazing endeavors that make us excited about tomorrow.

UbiGro Cover

Los Alamos, NM

People's Choice Award

Kulture City: Inclusion For All

Birmingham, AL

Best In Show

Dotpad

Seoul, South Korea

Congratulations to all the winners and honorees!

