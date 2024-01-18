2024 SXSW Pitch Finalists and Alternates Announced

Announcing 45 finalists for the 16th annual SXSW Pitch competition, presented by KPMG. The SXSW Pitch competition serves as a platform for startups from around the globe to showcase their innovative technology to industry experts, high-profile media professionals, venture capital investors, and angel investors.

Since 2009, finalists in the SXSW Pitch competition have gone on to receive more than $23.2 billion in funding. From March 9-10 in Austin, 45 tech startups across nine different categories will put their work in front of a live panel of judges and SXSW attendees.

"2024 is an exciting year for startups, and we are looking forward to showcasing these inspiring companies that are making waves in their respective industries and the world as a whole, as well as help connect them with the resources needed to continue advancing.” – Chris Valentine, SXSW Pitch Event Producer

We are pleased to introduce the following cutting-edge startups taking the 2024 SXSW Pitch stage this March.

View a complete list of the 2024 Finalists with bios, including Alternates, on the SXSW Pitch page.

Congrats to all of the finalists! We look forward to seeing y'all in March.

Awards Ceremony & Showcase

To determine winners, the 45 participating companies will present their innovations in front of a live audience to a panel of expert judges, including industry moguls like Dave Rose of Gust, Arlan Hamilton of Backstage Capital, Jessica Robinson of Assembly Ventures, Daniel Kraft of NextMed Health, Tipatat Chennavasin of The VR Fund, Kwame Anku of Black Star Fund, Artur Gushiken of Softbank and many more. One winner will be awarded per category and the most promising startup will receive the Best In Show award.

Winners and Special Awards will be announced at the SXSW Pitch Award Ceremony on the evening of March 10 at the Hilton Austin Downtown Hotel.

On March 11, Meet the Startups and explore product demonstrations from 10:30am-12:30pm at the Hilton Austin Downtown Hotel. Check out the schedule overview of SXSW Pitch events and add favorites to your personal SXSW Schedule.

