Announcing SXSW London: June 2025

Last year, SXSW expanded its global footprint, taking the iconic annual event from Austin, Texas, to Sydney, Australia. Now we're heading across the pond for the first ever European edition! Announcing SXSW London, a new must-attend event that continues the SX tradition of celebrating the convergence of creativity, culture, and technology, in June 2025.

"We couldn’t be more excited to bring the SXSW experience to London," said Jann Baskett, Co-President and Chief Brand Officer of SXSW. "Following the success of SXSW Sydney, this is an incredible new opportunity to highlight the elements that make SXSW unique in one of the most vibrant cities in Europe. We look forward to forming deeper connections with our overseas community and bringing the conversations that start in Austin all the way to London."

SXSW London will bring its own distinct personality, driven by London's internationally-renowned cultural life and creativity, its status as a global meeting place, and its proximity to other major creative and tech centers in Europe.

"SXSW London will build on Austin's incredible legacy, presenting an event that underpins why SXSW is the go-to destination for professionals and creatives seeking meaningful connections, unexpected experiences, and ideas that can help shape the world." – Randel Bryan, Managing Director of SXSW London

Over the course of a week in June 2025, SXSW London will take over dozens of spaces in Shoreditch, a neighborhood in the heart of east London renowned as a vibrant center for creativity, technological innovation, diversity, energetic youth culture, global cuisine, and nightlife. Alongside inspiring keynotes, music showcases, tech, gaming, and screen, SXSW London will introduce boundary-pushing visual arts, design, and fashion programming. Plus, interactive exhibitions and immersive experiences throughout its east London campus.

"As a life-long fan of SXSW I truly believe that it’s more than an event – it’s a movement, a platform where the world’s greatest minds, musicians and motivators come to share their passion and their vision of the future," said Randel Bryan, Managing Director of SXSW London. "SXSW London will also provide a platform for the next generation of creative talent and we will be working hard to ensure that opportunities for learning, employment, and community uplift are at the heart of everything we do."

As SXSW’s European edition, SXSW London will have a particular emphasis on creative talent from across Europe with opportunities for attendees, performers, and the broader London community to collaborate and innovate. SXSW London will also continue to develop Austin's focus on climate action and sustainability, with the ambition to drive positive change for future generations.

"I am delighted to welcome SXSW to London for the first time ever, confirming our place at the heart of Europe’s tech and creative sectors and as a global capital of culture." – Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London

Stay tuned for more details about the SXSW London 2025 program in the coming months, with badges due to go on sale in October 2024. Subscribe to updates for the most unmissable event in the 2025 European creative calendar at sxswlondon.com.

