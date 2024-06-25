Want to speak at the SXSW Conference this March? 2025 SXSW PanelPicker® applications are now open!

Global professionals at every level come together during the SXSW Conference to participate, learn, and network while exploring what’s next in the worlds of tech, entertainment, culture, and beyond.

The SXSW PanelPicker® platform allows the SXSW community to have a significant voice in what creative and thought-provoking programming is selected for SXSW and SXSW EDU. Through July 21, we encourage the community to enter session ideas for SXSW 2025.

Be part of leading the conversation along with thousands of other creatives at the SXSW Conference from March 7-14, 2025. Visit panelpicker.sxsw.com to login or create a new profile, and then begin your proposal. Session proposals should be specific, well-titled, and illustrative of the impact of your ideas and the depth of research behind them.

All ideas received will be posted online for Community Voting from August 6–18, 2024. Selected sessions for SXSW 2025 will be announced later in the fall.

PanelPicker Webinars & Tips

To kickoff applications, SXSW Programmers will host a special virtual PanelPicker Best Practices & AMA Webinar this Thursday, June 27 from 11am-12pm CT. Be sure to RSVP and fill out the questionnaire in advance with your specific questions. Join the webinar via this Zoom link on June 27.

Mark your calendars for even more insight from the SXSW Programming team with July PanelPicker Office Hours. In the meantime, dive into our quick tips for some proposal inspiration.