As the year comes to a close, don’t let significant marketing opportunities slip away. Head into the new year with exciting experiences to look forward to at SXSW 2025. From exhibitions and activations to simply attending with your peers, the value of SXSW is sure to give you more bang for your buck. Let's explore how to maximize your budget at SXSW!

Save BIG with Group Discounts

Gather a group of colleagues or friends to encourage group purchasing outside of a business setting, and take a break from the digital meetings to connect with your colleagues in a more authentic way. Bring your team of 10 or more to SXSW and foster stronger team-building. Enjoy Conference sessions and Keynotes, Music Festival showcases, Film & TV Festival screenings, and world-class exhibitions, while strengthening collaboration and unity through a shared, unforgettable experience.

Connect with different teams from across the globe and learn about ways they solve problems and spark creativity. Wrangle your group together and reinforce the importance of interactiveness by sharing takeaways, resources, and tips. You still have time to close out your quarterly budget on professional development with a fantastic deal! Register your team now and take advantage of Group Registration rates before they increase in the new year.

Become a SXSW Expo Exhibitor

Mindfully curated, the SXSW Expo displays brands, services, and products that will take attendees into the 22nd century and beyond. Swap business cards with industry leaders in technology, entertainment, design, social good, health + wellness, and more. Some of the world’s biggest pathfinders and playmakers in each of these industries make up the foundation of the SXSW Expo and entice tens of thousands of people to the show floor year-after-year.

This is your chance to meet hundreds of global exhibitors under one roof to ignite passions, collaborate, and share groundbreaking discoveries. Contact us to get started and lock in your booth space on the expo floor.

Encourage Meaningful Networking with Lounges & Activations

Provide an inviting and relaxing environment for attendees to connect with your brand in a personalized setting. With an official SXSW Lounge, registrants can network with each other while engaging with your activation and ambassadors in a meaningful way. Place your brand throughout high-traffic areas for attendees to interact with and enjoy.

Registrant Lounge Activation - The SXSW Registrant Lounge is the go-to space for attendees to maximize their experience, offering daily complimentary drinks, food, and sponsor swag.

- The SXSW Registrant Lounge is the go-to space for attendees to maximize their experience, offering daily complimentary drinks, food, and sponsor swag. Artist Lounge Activation - Activating in the Artist Lounge puts your brand directly in front of the talented musicians and management who make the SXSW Music Festival unforgettable.

- Activating in the Artist Lounge puts your brand directly in front of the talented musicians and management who make the SXSW Music Festival unforgettable. Networking Lounge Daily Takeover - Located in the highly anticipated SXSW Expo, engage with attendees eager to connect in the Networking Lounge.

Make the most of your Q4 budget with unforgettable brand awareness and involvement during SXSW. Join us at the largest stage for creatives, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders before it’s too late. Looking to curate a unique experience? Reach out to get the ball rolling for the new year!