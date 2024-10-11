The second annual SXSW Sydney® event is set to kick off in Australia next week!

SXSW Sydney will feature more than 1,000 thought-provoking events, 300+ electric performances, 120+ cutting-edge game demos, 180+ buzz-worthy screenings, and beyond. Whether you're headed right to the action in Australia or following along from afar across Sydney's channels (Instagram, Facebook, and X), you'll want to have your must-see list ready to go. Dive into our programming overview of what's in store for SXSW Sydney from October 14–20.

The SXSW Sydney Conference will feature hundreds of inspiring speakers across keynotes, panels, the Podcast Stage, workshops, mentor sessions, Pitch finalists demos, and much more.

Keynotes taking the Sydney stage include CEO of Twitch Dan Clancy, making his debut public speaking appearance; New York Times best-selling author of Magic Pill and Stolen Focus: Why You Can’t Pay Attention Johann Hari in conversation with barrister at Doughty Street Chambers Jennifer Robinson; Australian rapper and singer-songwriter The Kid LAROI; and CEO and co-founder of Canva Melanie Perkins.

The SXSW Sydney Screen Festival is a future-focused celebration of film including 68 Features, 69 Short Films, 40+ premieres, 25 Music Videos, and 25 Industry Sessions.

Bringing together an exciting lineup for film lovers across all genres, the 2024 program features Parker Finn's terrifying sequel, Smile 2; Max & Sam Eggers’ new A24 horror, The Front Room; and Amy Adams’ darkly comedic fairy tale, Nightbitch, adapted from Rachel Yoder's cult book of the same title. Plus, Jason Reitman’s biopic Saturday Night and Alex Ross Perry's experimental indie rock documentary Pavements.

From Darling Harbour to Chippendale, 25 stages will showcase over 200 artists for the SXSW Sydney Music Festival. Discover new sounds with an eclectic Asia-Pacific focus including Jorja Smith, +91 Calling, Jeshi, Ayesha Madon, ENNY, Moonchild Sanelly, Nick Ward, Brazen Barbie, and more.

Explore SXSW Sydney 2024's full program on their online schedule. Navigate through the event footprint's important locations. Plus, explore free events that are open to the public.

Enjoy a week of exciting discoveries in the Southern Hemisphere from October 14–20 at SXSW Sydney 2024. There's still time to join in – explore sxswsydney.com for walk-up registration rates and a complete event guide.

Cheers to our Sydney friends!

