Announcing the addition of the Opening Day Keynote Panel for the 38th edition of the annual SXSW Conference, which celebrates the convergence of technology, film, television, and music.

The Keynote announced today, entitled Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen, includes feminist and champion of human rights and gender equity, New York Times bestselling author, and co-founder of The Archewell Foundation and Archewell Productions Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex; Emmy Award-winning journalist and New York Times bestselling author Katie Couric; two-time Golden Globe Award-nominated actress, model, entrepreneur, and New York Times bestselling author Brooke Shields; and author, sociologist, pop culture expert, and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Consultant at Peoplism Nancy Wang Yuen. The Keynote Session will be moderated by host of The Amendment podcast and founding Mother and Editor-at-Large for The 19th News Errin Haines.

"Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, Katie Couric, Brooke Shields, Nancy Wang Yuen, and Errin Haines are the perfect finishing touch to eight days of remarkable Keynote Speakers," said Hugh Forrest, Co-President and Chief Programming Officer. "We are so honored to host this distinguished group on International Women’s Day for a significant discussion on the importance of representation in media and entertainment."

Newly-announced SXSW 2024 Keynote

Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen

Women’s representation in media and entertainment has come a long way, but there's still much to be done, especially for women of color and mothers. Social media's omnipresence has raised the stakes, creating an often dangerous environment which has led to serious mental health issues for teenage girls in particular. On International Women’s Day, we’ll hear from feminist and champion of human rights and gender equity, New York Times bestselling author, and co-founder of the Archwell Foundation and Archwell Productions Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, Emmy Award-winning journalist and New York Times bestselling author Katie Couric, host of The Amendment podcast and founding Mother and Editor-at-Large for The 19th News Errin Haines, two-time Golden Globe Award-nominated actress, model, entrepreneur, and New York Times bestselling author Brooke Shields, and author, sociologist, pop culture expert, and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Consultant at Peoplism Nancy Wang Yuen, all of whom are visionary female leaders at the forefront of news, media, entertainment, and philanthropy who are breaking barriers, challenging stereotypes, and working toward a healthier society on and off our screens.

SXSW’s previously announced Keynote Speakers include President, CEO, and Chair of AMD Lisa Su in conversation with futurist, TV news commentator, Board Director and Senior Fellow at the Drucker School of Management, Claremont Graduate University, and host of The Moment with Ryan Patel Ryan Patel; Academy Award-winning writers and directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert; Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney of the six-time Grammy Award-winning band The Black Keys; five-time Olympic gold medalist, four-time FIBA Basketball World Cup gold medalist, four-time WNBA champion, two-time NCAA champion, 13-time WNBA All-Star, co-founder of A Touch More, and co-founder of TOGETHXR Sue Bird and co-founder and Chief Content Officer of TOGETHXR Jessica Robertson; author of national bestseller Unmasking AI: My Mission to Protect What is Human in a World of Machines and founder of the Algorithmic Justice League Dr. Joy Buolamwini; CEO of Block Party and co-founder of Project Include Tracy Chou and Head of Product Design at Block Party Deonne Castaneda; and co-founder and CEO of Patreon Jack Conte.

