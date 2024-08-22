Turning our SX compass south of the equator, creatives from across the Asia-Pacific region are gearing up for another epic convergence of Tech & Innovation, Screen, Music, and Gaming at SXSW Sydney™ 2024.

Since 1987, SXSW has been a hub of creativity, fueling endless conversations and collaborations beyond the March event. This October 14-20, Sydney takes the baton, bringing together global leaders and innovators in a city where stunning natural beauty meets a vibrant creative scene. With the motto "The future belongs to the curious," SXSW Sydney is set to ignite imagination and inspiration from the harbor to every corner of this Southern Hemisphere hotspot. From sounds to screens and beyond, let's dive into the latest SXSW Sydney 2024 updates!

The SXSW Sydney Conference announced their first Keynotes, Johann Hari, best-selling author of Magic Pill and Stolen Focus, and human rights lawyer Jennifer Robinson, known for her work with Julian Assange and WikiLeaks. Newly announced speakers include booking legends Marty Diamond and Larry Webman (Wasserman), A&R manager Samantha Urbani (Secretly Group), iconic Indian composer and musician A.R. Rahman, Singaporean entrepreneur Min-Liang Tan, and more.

Amping up the SXSW Sydney Music Festival, an already stellar lineup just got bigger with electronic Sydney duo 2touch, Mick Jenkins collaborator Heno. (USA), Anthony Fantano co-signed dogworld (VIC), indie rockers GIMMY (NSW), reggae masters Kurilpa Reach (QLD), recently-minted platinum "synth freak" Touch Sensitive (LA via NSW), and many more. Expand your playlist queue by adding these 40+ artists including Grammy-nominated and platinum-selling UK sensation Jorja Smith.

Casting a light on the cinematic scene, the SXSW Sydney Screen Festival revealed program additions including a live commentary from director Warwick Thornton (The New Boy, Samson and Delilah), composer Jed Kurzel (The Babadook), a Q&A with Josey McNamara on Saltburn, and insights from Pixar’s Mark Andrews on his upcoming projects. Leveling up the SXSW Sydney Games Festival, 60 new games round out its 2024 program.

Before you head Down Under, stay up-to-date with the latest event news at sxswsydney.com and explore programming standouts set to take the SXSW Sydney 2024 stage.

Attend SXSW Sydney 2024

Get ready to rock, reel, and innovate this October 14-20! Don't miss this week-long celebration with SX creatives in Sydney, Australia.

Register to attend SXSW Sydney 2024 at a special badge rate available through Friday, August 30 to save up to $400.

