Mark your calendars for the SXSW "Y'all Means All" Pride Showcase on Thursday, June 27 in Austin, TX!

Join us for an inclusive evening of networking and dancing as we celebrate the vibrant LGBTQ+ community and those working every day to bring us towards a better and brighter future. All collected donations will go directly to Transgender Education Network of Texas (TENT), the largest statewide, BIPOC trans-led, trans-focused policy, education, and advocacy organization in the state of Texas.

The event takes place at Cuatro Gato (310 Colorado Street) with a suggested $10 donation upon entry. Doors open at 8pm followed by music performances from 9pm–2am. ASL will be provided by Amber G Productions. Stay tuned for the official lineup of artists coming soon.

Come celebrate the beauty of diversity at the SXSW "Y'all Means All" Pride Showcase on June 27 from 8pm-2am at Cuatro Gato for a great cause. And don't forget to grab a commemorative poster that will be available for an additional donation. See y'all there!

Follow us across the socialverse for event updates and exclusive coverage on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and TikTok.