2025 SXSW Pitch Showcase

Didn’t get a chance to meet your favorite finalists at this past weekend’s SXSW Pitch®? Or maybe you want to stay on top of the latest technologies and trends in the global startup space?

Now’s your opportunity to meet one-on-one with the 45 startups and 27 alternates – including the winners of the 9 categories, Best in Show, Best Speed Pitch, Best Bootstrapped, and Best Inclusivity – at the SXSW Pitch "Meet the Startups" in the Demo Session on Monday, March 10, from 10:30am to 12:30pm in Griffin Hall on the second floor of the JW Marriott Austin, 110 East 2nd Street.

2025 Pitch Winners

For SXSW attendees, tech investors, influencers, and others, this "Meet the Startups" is the perfect venue to discover what inventive minds are creating around the nation and the world, as about one-quarter of the 45 finalists and 27 alternates are from outside the United States.

“This year’s class of startups are incredible and we’re honored to showcase the best of the best. I’m proud, too, that SXSW Pitch continues to bring such a diverse group of startups to Austin. Can’t wait for SXSW attendees to meet them and learn more about how they’re changing the world.” – Chris Valentine, SXSW Pitch Event Producer

The 647 companies that have participated in the SXSW Pitch since 2009 have proven their value to the global startup ecosystem. Numbers don’t lie, and they say the following:

93% of past finalists have received funding;

Past finalists have received in excess of over $23.2 billion in funding;

17% have been acquired by companies such as Google, British Telecom, Huffington Post, Apple, Live Nation, OpenTable, Meta, Michelin, Constant Contact, and Harmon.

Some of our prestigious alumni include Klout, ICON, Hipmunk, Wildfire, Tubemogul, Siri, Foodspotting, and Tango. Come see who will add to this list. We hope to see you there!

