Austin Industry Day Returns: SXSW Expo Open to the Public on March 12

Guess who’s back, back again? The free and open-to-the-public portion of the SXSW Expo returns to SXSW 2025. Join us for Austin Industry Day at the Austin Convention Center on Wednesday, March 12 from 9am to 4pm to experience a full day of Expo access.

What is the SXSW Expo?

Each year, hundreds of exhibitors arrive to showcase some of today's most forward-thinking brands and technology. The Expo shows how creativity is fueling progress across all industries, from entertainment and health to social impact and more. This event is meticulously curated throughout the year to highlight brands, services, and products that will take attendees into the 22nd century and beyond. The 2025 SXSW Expo will be held at the Austin Convention Center from March 9-12.

Who Can Attend on March 12?

Everyone! Austin Industry Day is a free and public event that anyone can attend on March 12. No badge? No problem! Let your friends and colleagues know about this exclusive opportunity by inviting them to the official Austin Industry Day Facebook Event.

What To Expect

The SXSW Expo shines a light on all the ways humanity is working towards a brighter future. You can expect to see unique, cutting-edge exhibits of all kinds. From larger-than-life holograms to robo-baristas and flash mobs, exhibitors from across the globe meet under one roof to ignite passions, collaborate, and share groundbreaking discoveries.

There’s a whole world of possibilities at the 2025 expo. This year’s pavilions include Innovation, Entertainment, Social Impact, Health + Wellness, and Global.

Networking Opportunities Beyond the Expo

Gain access to buzz-worthy networking lounges and enlightening programing sessions that allow attendees to build impactful relationships with industry professionals and colleagues. We’ve included specific areas of interest where attendees can find enriching discussions, workshops, and more.

Networking Opportunities Beyond the Expo

Gain access to buzz-worthy networking lounges and enlightening programing sessions that allow attendees to build impactful relationships with industry professionals and colleagues. We've included specific areas of interest where attendees can find enriching discussions, workshops, and more.

- The Next Stage brings together the most engaging conversations and ideas from our exhibiting brands, providing attendees with innovative new ways to do business. Session speakers will share their knowledge, experience, and ideas that are shaping their industries. Podcast Lounge - Explore and enjoy live podcast sessions at the SXSW Podcast Lounge. Whether seeking entertainment or education, attendees can discover a wide variety of podcast topics and talent.

- Explore and enjoy live podcast sessions at the SXSW Podcast Lounge. Whether seeking entertainment or education, attendees can discover a wide variety of podcast topics and talent. Networking Lounge - Located in the highly anticipated SXSW Expo, engage with attendees eager to connect in the Networking Lounge.

- Located in the highly anticipated SXSW Expo, engage with attendees eager to connect in the Networking Lounge. The Hub - The Hub is the go-to space to lounge, charge your phone, and catch up on emails while watching simulcasts of daily Keynotes and select Featured Speakers.

- The Hub is the go-to space to lounge, charge your phone, and catch up on emails while watching simulcasts of daily Keynotes and select Featured Speakers. The Q&A Stage - The Q&A Stage is the ultimate destination for unscripted sessions with notable industry experts. This unique format allows attendees to participate directly with speakers, gaining insights, and answers on a range of subjects.

See You There

Add Austin Industry Day and the SXSW Expo to your SXSW Schedule so you don't miss out on any of the fun.

See you on March 12! Don't forget to bring your business cards and get ready for networking opportunities at every turn.