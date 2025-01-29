Convince Your Boss to Send You to SXSW 2025

South by Southwest is widely recognized as an early career hot spot for professional development. Don't miss your chance to develop a network that spans across the globe.

Need assistance making the case to your boss to send you to SXSW this March? We've put together a few tips and a PDF guide to help you convince your boss to fund your SXSW journey.

Familiarize Yourself With the Program

While SXSW is known for high-profile premieres and unparalleled live performances, it’s also a hot spot for early career networking and professional development. From tech startup competitions and future-focused exhibitions to global emerging talent and buzz-worthy speakers, SXSW is where creatives come together to discover what’s next.

Get familiar with Conference tracks and formats, Exhibitions, and more to build a list of the programming you would attend that aligns with your personal and professional objectives. Provide this list to your boss to show them what you plan to attend, along with general takeaways you expect to bring back to work after the event.

Determine Your Top Reasons for Attending

Make your argument more compelling by identifying your reasons for attending the SXSW Conference. Put a few reasons together that align with your professional goals, benefit your organization and support your work.

Some examples you might consider:

Network with industry leaders that can help grow our business

Gain access to cutting-edge strategies and best practices

Seek inspiration from top thought-leaders in your field

Attend deep-dive workshops to enhance specific skills

We recommend elaborating on how each reason ties back to your current work when presenting them to your boss.

Put Together an Estimated Budget

As with any trip, your attendance at SXSW will be associated with some costs, and your boss will need to consider this. Anticipate this request and spend some time determining what the total cost will likely be. Explore some of our ways to attend on a budget and highlight the ones that are relevant to you in your letter. This way, your boss will know that you are making the case to attend while actively working to save your organization money.

Some costs to consider:

Registration: prices are lower the earlier you register

Hotel: SXSW partners with hotels to secure low rates for our event dates. Book through SXSW to get the best rates and locations for your stay

Airfare: book your flight early and set up flight alerts to be on top of when to book for the lowest price

Food: some hotels include continental breakfast and networking events may include complimentary coffee, snacks, and food

Send a Formal Request Letter

Now that you’ve gathered the pieces, it’s time to put it all together. Add all your information to a well-crafted email, keeping your boss’s perspective in mind.

We’ve created a PDF that walks you through the process and contains an email template you can use as a starting point to format your letter and build a strong case for attending this amazing event.

Download PDF

Discover Additional Discounts

Recent college graduates can unlock the Early Career discount - access 40% off your badge during your first year out of school, and 30% off throughout your second year in the professional world.

Plus, attend as a group to access exclusive group rates for each badge!

See You at SXSW 2025

Register for SXSW 2025 today to lock in the lowest badge rates and best hotel options March 7-15, 2025 in downtown Austin.

