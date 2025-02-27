Ben Stiller, Eddy Cue, Ayanna Pressley, Zane Lowe, Bryan Johnson, Lars Ulrich & More Join SXSW 2025

Additional Keynotes & Featured Speakers

By Kate Smith

02/27/2025

News




The final round of keynotes and featured speakers is here for the 39th edition of the SXSW Conference. From music and technology to film and television, we've got it all!

Highlights from today's announcement include Bryan Johnson, Tom Morello, Lars Ulrich, Ben Stiller, Eddy Cue, Holly Herndon, Zane Lowe, Ayanna Pressley, Priscilla Chan, Shreya Murthy, Sir Tim Berners-Lee, Robert Rodriguez, and more.

Explore newly-added featured sessions and our John Fogerty and Bryan Johnson keynotes below.

NEW KEYNOTES

NEW FEATURED SESSIONS

The 2025 SXSW Conference & Festival will be full of industry leaders, forward thinking creatives, and pioneers, so be sure to register today to be a part of these incredible conversations and much more. Prices increase at 11:59 pm Pacific Time on Feb 27. Explore newly-added speakers below and stay tuned for more announcements.

Additional Speakers

SXSW 2025 Featured Speaker – Sir Tim Berners-Lee

Sir Tim Berners-Lee

Inventor of the World Wide Web

SXSW 2025 Featured Speaker – Sir Tim Berners-Lee

Sir Tim Berners-Lee

Inventor of the World Wide Web

×

SXSW 2025 Featured Speaker – Priscilla Chan

Dr. Priscilla Chan

Co-Founder and Co-CEO

Chan Zuckerberg Initiative
SXSW 2025 Featured Speaker – Priscilla Chan

Dr. Priscilla Chan

Co-Founder and Co-CEO

Chan Zuckerberg Initiative

×

SXSW 2025 Featured Speaker – Emily Chang

Emily Chang

TV Host, Journalist & Executive Producer, Bloomberg Originals

Bloomberg L.P.
SXSW 2025 Featured Speaker – Emily Chang

Emily Chang

TV Host, Journalist & Executive Producer, Bloomberg Originals

Bloomberg L.P.

×

SXSW 2025 Featured Speaker – Joon Choi

Joon Choi

President

Weverse
SXSW 2025 Featured Speaker – Joon Choi

Joon Choi

President

Weverse

×

SXSW 2025 Featured Speaker – Drew Comins

Drew Comins

Executive Producer

Creative Engine
SXSW 2025 Featured Speaker – Drew Comins

Drew Comins

Executive Producer

Creative Engine

×

SXSW 2025 Featured Speaker – Josh Constine

Josh Constine

Venture Partner

SignalFire VC
SXSW 2025 Featured Speaker – Josh Constine

Josh Constine

Venture Partner

SignalFire VC

×

SXSW 2025 Featured Speaker – Eddy Cue

Eddy Cue

Senior Vice President, Services

Apple
SXSW 2025 Featured Speaker – Eddy Cue

Eddy Cue

Senior Vice President, Services

Apple

×

SXSW 2025 Featured Speaker – Anirudh Devgan

Dr. Anirudh Devgan

President and CEO

Cadence
SXSW 2025 Featured Speaker – Anirudh Devgan

Dr. Anirudh Devgan

President and CEO

Cadence

×

SXSW 2025 Featured Speaker – Mitra Darab

Mitra Darab

President

HYBExGeffen
SXSW 2025 Featured Speaker – Mitra Darab

Mitra Darab

President

HYBExGeffen

×

SXSW 2025 Featured Speaker – Holly Herndon

Holly Herndon

Artist
SXSW 2025 Featured Speaker – Holly Herndon

Holly Herndon

Artist

×

SXSW 2025 Featured Speaker – Jimmy Humilde

Jimmy Humilde

Rancho Humilde Founder

Rancho Humilde Entertainment
SXSW 2025 Featured Speaker – Jimmy Humilde

Jimmy Humilde

Rancho Humilde Founder

Rancho Humilde Entertainment

×

SXSW 2025 Featured Speaker – Sarah Janiszewski

Sarah Janiszewski

Director of Industry Relations

TIDAL
SXSW 2025 Featured Speaker – Sarah Janiszewski

Sarah Janiszewski

Director of Industry Relations

TIDAL

×

SXSW 2025 Featured Speaker – Bryan Johnson

Bryan Johnson

Founder

Don't Die
SXSW 2025 Featured Speaker – Bryan Johnson

Bryan Johnson

Founder

Don't Die

×

SXSW 2025 Featured Speaker – Emma Lembke

Emma Lembke

Gen Z Board Member

The Sustainable Media Center

SXSW 2025 Featured Speaker – Emma Lembke

Emma Lembke

Gen Z Board Member

The Sustainable Media Center

×

SXSW 2025 Featured Speaker – Jonathan Lisco

Jonathan Lisco

Co-Showrunner

Showtime
SXSW 2025 Featured Speaker – Jonathan Lisco

Jonathan Lisco

Co-Showrunner

Showtime

×

SXSW 2025 Featured Speaker – Zane Lowe

Zane Lowe

Global Creative Director, Lead Anchor

Apple Music 1
SXSW 2025 Featured Speaker – Zane Lowe

Zane Lowe

Global Creative Director, Lead Anchor

Apple Music 1

×

SXSW 2025 Featured Speaker – Ashley Lyle

Ashley Lyle

Creator

YellowJackets
SXSW 2025 Featured Speaker – Ashley Lyle

Ashley Lyle

Creator

YellowJackets

×

SXSW 2025 Featured Speaker – Jaime Marconette

Jaime Marconette

VP, Music Insights & Industry Relations

Luminate
SXSW 2025 Featured Speaker – Jaime Marconette

Jaime Marconette

VP, Music Insights & Industry Relations

Luminate

×

SXSW 2025 Featured Speaker – Frank McCourt

Frank McCourt

Fouder

Project Liberty
SXSW 2025 Featured Speaker – Frank McCourt

Frank McCourt

Fouder

Project Liberty

×

Tomás Mier

Staff Writer

Rolling Stone

Tomás Mier

Staff Writer

Rolling Stone

×

SXSW 2025 Featured Speaker – Tom Morello

Tom Morello

Musician
SXSW 2025 Featured Speaker – Tom Morello

Tom Morello

Musician

×

SXSW 2025 Featured Speaker – Shreya Murthy

Shreya Murthy

Cofounder & CEO

Partiful
SXSW 2025 Featured Speaker – Shreya Murthy

Shreya Murthy

Cofounder & CEO

Partiful

×

SXSW 2025 Featured Speaker – Bart Nickerson

Bart Nickerson

Creator

YellowJackets
SXSW 2025 Featured Speaker – Bart Nickerson

Bart Nickerson

Creator

YellowJackets

×

SXSW 2025 Featured Speaker – Kevin O'Leary

Kevin O’Leary

Chairman

O'Leary Ventures
SXSW 2025 Featured Speaker – Kevin O'Leary

Kevin O’Leary

Chairman

O'Leary Ventures

×

SXSW 2025 Featured Speaker – Amber Payne

Amber Payne

Publisher & General Manager

The Emancipator
SXSW 2025 Featured Speaker – Amber Payne

Amber Payne

Publisher & General Manager

The Emancipator

×

SXSW 2025 Featured Speaker – Ayanna Pressley

Ayanna Pressley

U.S. Congresswoman

US House of Representatives
SXSW 2025 Featured Speaker – Ayanna Pressley

Ayanna Pressley

U.S. Congresswoman

US House of Representatives

×

SXSW 2025 Featured Speaker – Tom Quinn

Tom Quin

Co-Founder and CEO

NEON
SXSW 2025 Featured Speaker – Tom Quinn

Tom Quin

Co-Founder and CEO

NEON

×

SXSW 2025 Featured Speaker – Robert Rodriguez

Robert Rodriguez

Filmmaker

Troublemaker Studios
SXSW 2025 Featured Speaker – Robert Rodriguez

Robert Rodriguez

Filmmaker

Troublemaker Studios

×

SXSW 2025 Featured Speaker – Ben Stiller

Ben Stiller

"Severance" - Director, Executive Producer

Apple
SXSW 2025 Featured Speaker – Ben Stiller

Ben Stiller

"Severance" - Director, Executive Producer

Apple

×

SXSW 2025 Featured Speaker – Helen Todd

Helen Todd

Founder

Creativity Squared

SXSW 2025 Featured Speaker – Helen Todd

Helen Todd

Founder

Creativity Squared

×

SXSW 2025 Featured Speaker – Lars Ulrich

Lars Ulrich

Co-founder and Drummer

Metallica

SXSW 2025 Featured Speaker – Lars Ulrich

Lars Ulrich

Co-founder and Drummer

Metallica

×

Read More

MORE NEWS

Super Sponsors

Rivian logo

Stay Tuned

Sign up to receive the latest announcements, tips, networking invitations and more.