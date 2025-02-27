The final round of keynotes and featured speakers is here for the 39th edition of the SXSW Conference. From music and technology to film and television, we've got it all!
Highlights from today's announcement include Bryan Johnson, Tom Morello, Lars Ulrich, Ben Stiller, Eddy Cue, Holly Herndon, Zane Lowe, Ayanna Pressley, Priscilla Chan, Shreya Murthy, Sir Tim Berners-Lee, Robert Rodriguez, and more.
Explore newly-added featured sessions and our John Fogerty and Bryan Johnson keynotes below.
NEW KEYNOTES
NEW FEATURED SESSIONS
- Apple’s Eddy Cue and “Severance's” Ben Stiller: Moving Culture Through Innovation and Creativity
- The Future of Music: Building a Superfan-Centric Business
- Yellowjackets: Into the Wild of Season 3
- A Conversation with Dr. Priscilla Chan on Shaping the Next Era of Medicine with AI
- The People’s Bid: Reclaiming a Voice, Choice, & Stake in the Future of the Internet
- Breaking the Fourth Wall — Metallica’s Lars Ulrich With Apple Music’s Zane Lowe
- Winning the Shift to IRL with Partiful CEO Shreya Murthy
- From Cages to the Real World: The Dawn of Physical AI
- Repro Revolution: A Conversation with Rep. Ayanna Pressley
- How Gen Z is Rebuilding Social Media from the Ground Up
- The Future of Action Filmmaking with Robert Rodriguez
- AI, Music & Creativity in the Imagination Age with Holly Herndon
- The Rise of Rancho Humilde with Jimmy Humilde
- For the Love of Cinema: Meet NEON, the Award Winning Independent Film Studio
