Announcing 70+ finalists and alternates for the 17th annual SXSW Pitch competition, presented by KPMG!

SXSW Pitch is the premier platform for startups from around the world to showcase their innovative technology and join the ranks of alumni greats like Klout, ICON, Siri, Foodspotting, and Tango. Since 2009, competition finalists have raised over $23.2 billion in funding. This exciting event gives early-stage startups a chance to pitch their cutting-edge tech across nine categories to a panel of judges, high-profile media, and top investors.

We are pleased to introduce the following 45 finalists set to take the 2025 SXSW Pitch stage from March 8-10.

2025 SXSW Pitch Finalists

AgTech & Food

Enterprise, Smart Data, FinTech & Future of Work

Entertainment, Media, Sports & Content

Robotics, Web3, Voice & Extended Reality

HealthTech, MedTech, BioTech & Accessibility

Innovative World Tech

Security, GovTech & Space

Smart Cities, Transportation & Sustainability

Student Startup

View a complete list of the 2025 Finalists and Alternates, including company bios, on the SXSW Pitch page.

View 2025 Finalists & Alternates

Winners and Special Awards will be announced at the SXSW Pitch Awards Ceremony, which will take place on Sunday, March 9, at 6:30pm on the 6th floor of the Hilton Austin Hotel in Salon H. Attendees can also make face-to-face connections with all 70+ SXSW Pitch finalists at the special Meet the Finalists event on Monday, March 10, at 10:30am on the 2nd floor of the JW Marriott in Griffin Hall.

Congrats to all of the finalists! We look forward to seeing y'all in March. Register for SXSW 2025 to experience this exciting live pitch event with us in Austin, TX.