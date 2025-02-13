Vox Media Podcast Stage Returns to SXSW 2025

Vox Media returns to SXSW for the second annual Podcast Stage at the 2025 Conference. Running from March 8-10 at the Austin Convention Center, the official podcast stage will bring audiences live programming from talent including journalist Kara Swisher and entrepreneur Scott Galloway, world champion athletes Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe, tech creator Marques Brownlee, and more.

"At Vox Media, we’ve built a podcast network that’s home to unrivaled talent – from award-winning journalists to world champion athletes, bold entrepreneurs, and more," said Vox Media CMO Jacqueline Cinguina. "We couldn’t be more excited to partner with SXSW for another year to bring their influential audience three days of live podcast programming including interviews with special guests and wide-ranging discussions about some of the most pressing stories."

Vox Media Podcast Stage at SXSW

Confirmed guests include comedian Chelsea Handler, who will be joining Swisher onstage for a taping of On with Kara Swisher; comedian and #1 Happy Family USA co-creator Ramy Youssef, who will join Rameswaram for a taping of Today, Explained; researcher and author Peter Attia, who will join Perel for a taping of Where Should We Begin?; Olympian and American Mile Record holder Nikki Hiltz and Twitch CEO Dan Clancy, who will be speaking to Kafka for a taping of Channels; with more talent to be announced across other shows in the coming weeks.

“We’re honored to continue our partnership with Vox Media. Their diverse and compelling programming is a perfect fit for the event, bringing a wealth of intelligent voices that will spark meaningful conversations throughout the event.” – Peter Lewis, Chief Partnerships Officer

At SXSW, Vox Media will cater to conference and festival attendees with programming that compliments the event's tracks and engages with its global community of digital creatives, professionals, and consumers.

Register to attend to experience this exclusive programming and more at the 2025 SXSW Conference & Festivals in Austin, TX from March 7–15.

The Vox Media Podcast Stage's premier sponsor is Smartsheet and supporting sponsor is Bulleit Frontier Whiskey.