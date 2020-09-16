Film Submissions for the 2021 SXSW Film Festival Open October 6



The Peanut Butter Falcon, 2019 SXSW Premiere – Photo by Diego Donamaria

SXSW Film Festival provides the game-changing buzz every filmmaker dreams about for the premiere of their feature film, short, episodic, or XR project.

Submit your film to the Film Festival for SXSW Online from March 16-20, 2021. As part of our 2021 offerings, this digital experience will feature conference keynotes and sessions, screenings, showcases, networking, and exhibitions. Film submissions open on Tuesday, October 6 for the 2021 digital experience.

Before you start the submission process, take a look at our deadlines listed below and stay tuned for more guidelines on each submission category.

2021 SXSW Film Submission Deadlines

Wednesday, October 14, 2020: Early Deadline for Features, Shorts, Episodics, Music Videos, XR projects, and Title Sequences

Wednesday, October 28, 2020: Official Deadline for Features, Shorts, Episodics, Music Videos, XR projects, and Title Sequences

Check out our screening sections and take a look back at our 2020 Lineup. If you have any questions about the film festival or submitting your film, please email filmfest@sxsw.com.

2021 Film Submissions

SXSW Film looks forward to viewing your work!

