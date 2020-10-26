How to Request an Extension for the 2021 SXSW Film Festival

Be a part of the Film Festival for SXSW Online 2021 to position your work in front of press, industry leaders, and our smart, enthusiastic audiences. Not going to make the official deadline on October 28 for Film Submissions? Learn more below about requesting an extension for your feature film, short, episodic, or XR project.

How to Request an Extension

Extensions are granted on a case-by-case basis .

. You must fill out this form.

Please double check and make sure all the information provided is correct and that the date requested is within a reasonable time frame .

and that the . To ensure your submission is eligible, take a look at our guides for every category.

Please note that completing this form does not guarantee you to an extension to submit your project. You should expect follow up correspondence from SXSW within 48 hours of submitting your request . At that point, we will let you know if your request has been approved or denied and send you the information on how to submit.

. At that point, we will let you know if your request has been approved or denied and send you the information on how to submit. Questions? Take a look at our Film Submissions FAQ.

If you need additional help, don’t hesitate to email filmfest@sxsw.com.

Extension Request Form

Join Us For SXSW Online

Experience World Premieres, screening Q&As, Keynotes, Featured Sessions, and more during 2021 SXSW Online, a digital event experience from March 16-20, 2021. Subscribe to get event updates including registration information and programming announcements coming later this Fall.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and SXSW News to stay current with all things SXSW.