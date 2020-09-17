Announcing SXSW Online: A Digital Experience from March 16–20, 2021

South By Southwest dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. We have some new event updates to share with you and more to come as we aim to deliver SXSW 2021 in a way that brings together our community of creatives and provides a platform for them to further their goals. Announcing SXSW Online 2021 and the first wave of participation opportunities.

SXSW Online 2021

SXSW is launching SXSW Online as part of our 2021 offerings. The digital experience will feature conference keynotes and sessions, screenings, showcases, networking, and exhibitions. The dates for SXSW EDU Online are March 9 – March 11, 2021 and SXSW Online will take place March 16 – March 20, 2021.

“The challenge of building a new future is one that we’re excited to tackle. This has been such a year of change and we, like the entire world, are reshaping our perspective on how we connect. We’re pleased to be working on SXSW Online as part of our program for 2021, and regardless of platform, we will continue to bring together the brightest minds from creative industries worldwide.” – Roland Swenson, CEO and Co-Founder

Entries for the 2021 digital experience will open on Tuesday, October 6 with PanelPicker proposals for SXSW and SXSW EDU, as well as Film Festival submissions. In lieu of the standard showcase application process, the Music Festival will be curated by programming staff with priority given to showcase presenters and artists who were scheduled for the 2020 event.

SXSW is working with the City of Austin and public health authorities on plans for a physical event in 2021. We will provide updates as more information becomes available. Subscribe to SXSW newsletters for the latest event updates.

PanelPicker® Proposals

PanelPicker® is the official SXSW user-generated session proposal platform for Conference programming. This easy, two-step online process was developed to encourage the SXSW community to enter proposals and have a significant voice in Conference programming. The SXSW community is then able to browse proposals, leave comments, and vote to help shape the programming. Explore the 2021 Themes to get inspired for your session proposal idea.

Applications Open: October 6, 2020

Learn More

Film Submissions

The SXSW Film Festival celebrates raw innovation and emerging talent from both behind and in front of the camera. Featuring provocative dramas, documentaries, comedies, genre standouts and more, the Film Festival has become known for the high caliber and diversity of films presented, and for its smart, enthusiastic audiences. Screening sections include Feature Film, Short Film, Episodic, Music Video, Virtual Cinema, Texas High School Short, and Title Sequence.

Submissions Open: October 6, 2020

Early Deadline: October 14, 2020

Official Deadline: October 28, 2020

Learn More

Stay Connected

Explore videos from our Summer series, SXSW Sessions On Demand, which featured virtual conversations and audience Q&As with 2020 speakers. Catch previously-recorded programming on demand via our YouTube channel playlist including conversations with therapist Lori Gottlieb; chef Kwame Onwuachi; director of the ACLU’s Racial Justice Program ReNika Moore; Emmy Award-winning television host Stephen Colbert; trend curator Rohit Bhargava; Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey; designer and Netflix’s Queer Eye host Bobby Berk; futurist Amy Webb; and many more.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and SXSW News to stay current with all things SXSW.

Subscribe to SXSW Event Updates