SXSW 2023 LGBTQ+ Film & TV Selections That Absolutely Slay

Each year, the SXSW Film & TV Festival brings together stories of perseverance, artistic expression, culture, and beyond to the SXSW audiences to uplift, empower, and create an open forum of discussion in our communities.

Check out the following LGBTQ+ films making your streaming services more fabulous than ever including director Emma Seligman's Bottoms, Ektara Collective's Ek Jagah Apni, Lisa Cortes' Little Richard: I Am Everything, Julio Torres' Problemista, and more from SXSW 2023.

Learn more about how LGBTQ+ initiatives, ideas, and icons spill into nearly every industry represented at SXSW Conference sessions including Queers Create: The Creative Economy is Community, LGBTQ + DEI: Queer Representation in STEAM, Perspectives on the Corporatization of Pride, and more 2023 LGBTQ+ programming. Listen to each session in full on the SXSW Schedule.