For 35 years SXSW has celebrated the convergence of industries, ideas, and icons in a week-long conference and festival held deep in the heart of Texas. While both music and film fans are no stranger to the event, we love to see the crossover crowds.

So even if you've stumbled upon this blog thinking you registered strictly to see performances by New Order and Killer Mike, the SXSW Film & TV Festival also might have a live performance, Q&A, or screening right up your alley.

From TV series featuring music by Miya Folick and Charlie XCX to appearances from The Zombies (Hung Up On A Dream) and Joan Baez (Joan Baez I Am A Noise), one of your favorite performances this year might be on the silver screen!

Check out the following premieres on every music lover's schedule this March 10-18. Browse the 24 Beats Per Second screening section for more films that explore the sounds, culture, and influence of music and musicians, with an emphasis on documentary.