Matt Winkelmeyer

 

9 Premieres Featuring Must-See Music at the 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival

By Olivia Cruz

02/22/2023

Film & TV Music

SHARE THIS

LinkedIn0

For 35 years SXSW has celebrated the convergence of industries, ideas, and icons in a week-long conference and festival held deep in the heart of Texas. While both music and film fans are no stranger to the event, we love to see the crossover crowds.

So even if you've stumbled upon this blog thinking you registered strictly to see performances by New Order and Killer Mike, the SXSW Film & TV Festival also might have a live performance, Q&A, or screening right up your alley.

From TV series featuring music by Miya Folick and Charlie XCX to appearances from The Zombies (Hung Up On A Dream) and Joan Baez (Joan Baez I Am A Noise), one of your favorite performances this year might be on the silver screen!

Check out the following premieres on every music lover's schedule this March 10-18. Browse the 24 Beats Per Second screening section for more films that explore the sounds, culture, and influence of music and musicians, with an emphasis on documentary.

Going Varsity in Mariachi

Directors: Alejandra Vasquez, Sam Osborn, Producers: Julia Pontecorvo, Luis A. Miranda Jr., James Lawler

After a devastating year in the Rio Grande Valley, Edinburg North High School mariachi coach Abel Acuña and his band of musicians work through personal hardships and teenage distractions to rebuild their squad and reclaim their title as state champions (Texas Premiere)

Add to Schedule

Going Varsity in Mariachi – 2023 SXSW Film & TV

Joan Baez I Am A Noise

Directors: Karen O'Connor, Miri Navasky, Maeve O'Boyle, Producers: Miri Navasky, Karen O'Connor

Facing the end of a 60-year career, legendary singer and activist Joan Baez takes an honest look back and a deep look inward as she tries to make sense of her large, history-making life, and the personal struggles she’s kept private, until now. (North American Premiere)

Add to Schedule

Joan Baez I Am A Noise - 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival Official Selection

It's Only Life After All

Director: Alexandria Bombach, Producers: Kathlyn Horan, Jess Devaney, Anya Rous

Blending home movies and intimate verité, a poignant reflection from Amy Ray and Emily Saliers of iconic folk rock duo Indigo Girls. A timely look into the obstacles, activism, and lessons of two queer friends who never expected to make it big. (Texas Premiere)

Add to Schedule

It's Only Life After All – 2023 SXSW Film & TV

Hung Up On a Dream

Director: Robert Schwartzman, Producers: Russell Wayne Groves, Robert Schwartzman

British Invasion icons The Zombies reflect on paving 60 years and counting of their musical path from teenage friends to legends in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. (World Premiere)

Add to Schedule

Hung Up on a Dream - 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival Official Selection

Revival69: The Concert That Rocked the World

Director: Ron Chapman, Producers: Trish Dolman, Ron Chapman, Sally Blake, Screenwriter: Phyllis Ellis

When a young concert promoter launches a festival in 1969 to revive the Kings of Rock ‘n’ Roll, a chain of unimaginable events manifests in the 11th hour arrival of John Lennon and The Plastic Ono Band, triggering Lennon’s decision to leave The Beatles. (US Premiere)

Add to Schedule

Revival69: The Concert That Rocked the World - 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival Official Selection

Queendom

Director: Agniia Galdanova, Producers: Igor Myakotin, Agniia Galdanovar

Gena, a queer artist from a small town in Russia, dresses in otherworldly costumes and protests the government on the streets of Moscow. She stages radical performances in public, which becomes a new form of art and activism - and puts her life in danger. (World Premiere)

Add to Schedule

Queendom – 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival Official Selection

Bottoms

Director: Emma Seligman, Producers: Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman, Alison Small, Screenwriters: Emma Seligman, Rachel Sennott Directed by Emma Seligman and written by Seligman and Rachel Sennott

Bottoms follows two unpopular girls in their senior year who start a fight club to try to impress and hook up with cheerleaders. Cast: Rachel Sennott, Ayo Edebiri, Ruby Cruz, Havana Rose Liu, Kaia Gerber, Nicholas Galitzine, Miles Fowler, Marshawn Lynch, Dagmara Dominiczyk, Punkie Johnson (World Premiere)

Add to Schedule

Bottoms - 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival Official Selection

Rebelión

Director: José Luis Rugeles Gracia, Producer: Federico Durán Amorocho, Screenwriters: José Luis Rugeles, Chucky García, Martín Mauregui

This film portrays a genius in the depths of his intimacy, the heartbeat of a soul tormented by that great love: music. Cast: Jhon Narváez, Martín Seefeld, Angie Cepeda Mary (North American Premiere)

Add to Schedule

Rebelión - 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival Official Selection

Cora Bora

Director: Hannah Pearl Utt, Screenwriter: Rhianon Jones

Cora senses her open relationship is on the rocks. When the struggling musician and messy millennial goes home to Portland to win her girlfriend back, she realizes it’s much more than her love life that needs salvaging. Cast: Megan Stalter, Jojo T. Gibbs, Manny Jacinto, Ayden Mayeri, Thomas Mann, Chrissie Fit, Andre Hyland, Chelsea Peretti, Margaret Cho, Darrell Hammond (World Premiere)

Add to Schedule

Cora Bora - 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival Official Selection
 

More to Watch

Explore this year's must-see selections on the full 2023 Film & TV lineup. Start building your schedule today!

The Film & TV Festival continues to attract industry leaders from across the globe and small town artists from around the corner to come together and share their creative goals. From Iconic Moments to chance encounters that lead to dream jobs, SXSW remains one of the most anticipated events of the year. If that’s not enough to get you pumped to attend the 2023 event, check out additional SXSW Alumni Films and 2022 Red Carpet Q&As for a taste of what's to come.

See You At SXSW 2023

Register to attend SXSW 2023 and book your hotel early for the best available rates and accommodations.

The SXSW Film & TV Badge is your pass to nine days of screenings, including world and U.S. premieres, featuring a high caliber and diverse lineup of film, TV and XR, plus primary access to Film & TV tracks, mentors, and workshops at the SXSW Conference.

All SXSW attendees receive primary access to programming associated with their badge type but also enjoy secondary entry to most other events, giving you the chance to experience more of what SX has to offer. Learn more about SXSW Badge types, access, and rates on the Attend page. Stay tuned for announcements up through SXSW 2023 from March 10-19.

Film & TV Community Newsletter Sign Up

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, and TikTok for the latest SX news.

Teaser Images: SXSW 2023 Film Hung Up On A Dream

Read More

More News+

Super Sponsors

White Claw logo
Volkswagen logo
Austin Chronicle logo
Porsche logo
Itau logo
C4 logo
Slack logo

Stay Tuned

Sign up to receive the latest announcements, tips, networking invitations and more.