TRASH – SXSW 2025 – Photo by Young Team Productions

Taiwan Beats SXSW Official Showcase

Artists from Taiwan’s Vibrant Music Scene

By Julia Pinto

03/20/2025

Music


The SXSW Music Festival brings an eclectic mix of artists from around the world. If you missed any part of the 2025 festival, we’ve got you covered with a recap of one of this year’s standout Official Showcases. Taiwan Beats, a long-standing SXSW highlight, once again illuminated the festival with some of Taiwan’s most exciting musical talents.

Organized by Taiwan’s Ministry of Culture, the event went beyond the evening showcase. Earlier in the day, the Taiwan Beats Day Party featured Japanese rock band Enfants and Malaysian rapper Zamaera, while the TAICCA Meet Up gathered industry professionals to discuss Taiwan’s expanding global music presence.

This showcase has firmly established itself as a SXSW staple, and this year’s edition reaffirmed its reputation as a premier destination for groundbreaking sounds from the island. A packed crowd, an evening of genre-blurring performances, and an undeniable sense of connection underscored the night’s energy—highlighting music’s power to transcend borders.

The showcase delivered an electrifying mix of genres, featuring performances from rising hip-hop artist HSIEN CHING, enigmatic jazz chanteuse ?te (White), Gen Z pop sensation Andr, ethereal singer-songwriter Enno Cheng, alternative rock powerhouse TRASH, and cyber-Tai-Ke band Amazing Show. Each artist brought their own distinct sound to the SXSW stage, showcasing the depth and innovation of Taiwan’s ever-evolving music scene.

HSIEN CHING

HSIEN CHING opened with a hypnotic DJ set, weaving laid-back electronica with her signature hushed vocals, setting the mood with an effortless cool.

She is an unconventional rapper and singer-songwriter known for her hypnotic blend of laid-back electronica and hushed vocals. Rising to fame in Taiwan’s indie scene, she has since gained global recognition, from a Perfect magazine cover supported by Gucci to the release of her highly anticipated debut album., "If we can be happy happy every day, who wants to be sad."

HSIEN CHING – SXSW 2025 – Photo by Young Team Productions

HSIEN CHING – SXSW 2025 – Photo by Young Team Productions

?te

?te (White) is an enigmatic presence known for her husky, sultry vocals that blend neo-soul, jazz, and lo-fi hip-hop. Since emerging in 2019 with viral YouTube singles like “Santé” and “Insomnia,” she has become a standout performer at major festivals in Taiwan and abroad, now expanding her reach through international collaborations.

?te – SXSW 2025 – Photo by Young Team Productions

?te – SXSW 2025 – Photo by Young Team Productions

Andr

Andr is a genre-blending indie pop and R&B artist known for her hazy synths and ethereal vocals. Since her 2022 debut single “Night Lotion,” she has earned a Best New Artist nomination at the Golden Indie Music Awards, collaborated internationally, and released her debut album, shhh, it’s under my bed, in 2024.

Andr – SXSW 2025 – Photo by Young Team Productions

Andr – SXSW 2025 – Photo by Young Team Productions

Enno Cheng

Enno Cheng, a multi-talented Taiwanese artist, made a long-awaited return to SXSW, delivering a performance that showcased her resilience and artistry honed over the years. Known for blending electronic, rock, and folklore into her unique Taiwanese Hokkien sound,she is now preparing her second all-Taiwanese-language album, set for release in 2025.

Enno Cheng – SXSW 2025 – Photo by Young Team Productions

Enno Cheng – SXSW 2025 – Photo by Young Team Productions

TRASH

TRASH, the veteran Taiwanese grunge band, returned to the SXSW stage with stadium-sized energy and the swagger of seasoned stars. Known for their rebellious sound, they’ve earned two Golden Melody Award nominations and a loyal fan base across Taiwan, Singapore, the USA, Malaysia, and Hong Kong.

TRASH – SXSW 2025 – Photo by Young Team Productions

TRASH – SXSW 2025 – Photo by Young Team Productions

Amazing Show

Amazing Show, a cyber-Taike band from Chiayi, Taiwan, is known for their high-octane, theatrical performances and self-invented instruments that define their unique sound. Blending rock, folk, punk, and electronic elements, they craft satirical, relatable songs about urban life, with their new album Amazing Show released in September 2024 and a 2025 Asian tour ahead.

Amazing Show – SXSW 2025 – Photo by Young Team Productions

Amazing Show – SXSW 2025 – Photo by Young Team Productions

Taiwan Beats

 

