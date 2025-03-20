Taiwan Beats SXSW Official Showcase

The SXSW Music Festival brings an eclectic mix of artists from around the world. If you missed any part of the 2025 festival, we’ve got you covered with a recap of one of this year’s standout Official Showcases. Taiwan Beats, a long-standing SXSW highlight, once again illuminated the festival with some of Taiwan’s most exciting musical talents.

Organized by Taiwan’s Ministry of Culture, the event went beyond the evening showcase. Earlier in the day, the Taiwan Beats Day Party featured Japanese rock band Enfants and Malaysian rapper Zamaera, while the TAICCA Meet Up gathered industry professionals to discuss Taiwan’s expanding global music presence.

This showcase has firmly established itself as a SXSW staple, and this year’s edition reaffirmed its reputation as a premier destination for groundbreaking sounds from the island. A packed crowd, an evening of genre-blurring performances, and an undeniable sense of connection underscored the night’s energy—highlighting music’s power to transcend borders.

The showcase delivered an electrifying mix of genres, featuring performances from rising hip-hop artist HSIEN CHING, enigmatic jazz chanteuse ?te (White), Gen Z pop sensation Andr, ethereal singer-songwriter Enno Cheng, alternative rock powerhouse TRASH, and cyber-Tai-Ke band Amazing Show. Each artist brought their own distinct sound to the SXSW stage, showcasing the depth and innovation of Taiwan’s ever-evolving music scene.