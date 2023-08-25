Celebrate National Cinema Day With SXSW

Grab your friends and favorite movie snacks - National Cinema Day is back in full force at a theater near you on Sunday, August 27!

The second annual celebration lead by The Cinema Foundation coordinates over 3,000 theaters across the country to offer $4 movie ticket or less for any title in any format. Don't miss SXSW Film & TV Festival Official Selections showing this weekend like Emma Seligman's Bottoms and A24's latest horror flick Talk To Me, along with other highly-anticipated Alumni films outlined below. Put on your best glittery pinstriped suit, or something comparable, and spend your Sunday at the movies!

