"Bottoms" World Premiere – SXSW 2023 – Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Celebrate National Cinema Day With SXSW

2023 Film & TV Festival Alumni In Theaters This Weekend

By Olivia Cruz

08/25/2023

Film & TV



Grab your friends and favorite movie snacks - National Cinema Day is back in full force at a theater near you on Sunday, August 27!

The second annual celebration lead by The Cinema Foundation coordinates over 3,000 theaters across the country to offer $4 movie ticket or less for any title in any format. Don't miss SXSW Film & TV Festival Official Selections showing this weekend like Emma Seligman's Bottoms and A24's latest horror flick Talk To Me, along with other highly-anticipated Alumni films outlined below. Put on your best glittery pinstriped suit, or something comparable, and spend your Sunday at the movies!

Browse the Film & TV Festival Archives for more Alumni films and tv series to add to your watchlist. Explore the latest titles in theater or streaming on a platform near you with our monthly roundup series of Film Alumni Releases.

Submissions for the 2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival are open now through October 3. Learn more about screening sections, FAQs, premiere status and eligibility, and more. Maybe you'll celebrate next National Cinema Day on screen!

Bottoms

Directed by Emma Seligman and written by Seligman and Rachel Sennott, Bottoms follows two unpopular girls in their senior year who start a fight club to try to impress and hook up with cheerleaders.

Watch Trailer
Fremont

Donya works for a fortune cookie factory in San Francisco. Formerly a translator for the U.S. military in Afghanistan, she struggles to settle into her new life. In a moment of sudden revelation, she decides to send out a special message in a cookie.

Watch Trailer
Kokomo City

Kokomo City is the feature directorial debut of two-time Grammy-nominated producer, singer, and songwriter D. Smith. Smith. This wildly entertaining and refreshingly unfiltered documentary passes the mic to four Black transgender sex workers in Atlanta and New York City.

Watch Trailer
Talk To Me

When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill, until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces

Watch Trailer
Theater Camp

Theater Camp follows the eccentric staff running a scrappy theater camp in upstate New York. After its indomitable and beloved founder falls into a coma, they must band together with her clueless “crypto-bro” son to keep the thespian paradise afloat.

Watch Trailer
See You in 2024

SXSW brings together international Film & TV creatives, students, industry leaders, and fans to Austin, TX each year. Join us from March 8-16 for one of the most anticipated festivals of the year.

The SXSW Film & TV Badge unlocks nine days of screenings, including World and U.S. premieres, and much more. Discover more about SXSW registration and housing to ensure your festival accommodations are all set.

While you await what's in store for the 2024 SXSW Film & TV lineup, explore the SXSW YouTube Channel for exclusive Red Carpet Interviews, Post-screening Q&As, and more from past seasons.

(Teaser) (L-R) Danny Phillipou, Sophie Wilde, Michael Phillipou attend "Talk To Me" Premiere – SXSW 2023 – Photo by Abigail Steward, Emma Seligman, Zamani Wilder, Miles Fowler attend "Bottoms" World Premiere – SXSW 2023 – Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival Rewind

Take a look back at nine days of coverage from the 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival.

SXSW 2023 Film & TV Awards – Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for SXSW

More News+

