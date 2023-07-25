(L-R) Bobby Bastarache, Mccaul Lombardi, Lance Larson, Luis Chavez, Roberto urbina,Chris Mulkey, Jas Shelton, Kendal Rae, Julieth Restrepo, Elizabeth Avellan, Tara Pirnia attend "Deadland" Q&A – SXSW 2023 – Photo by Marina Alvarez

Premiere Your Project at the 2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival

Submissions Open August 1 - October 3

By Olivia Cruz

07/25/2023

News Film & TV


Don't dwell on that continuity error, you can fix it in post. Submissions for the 2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival open on August 1 and you still need time for color grading!

Entering its 31st year, the SXSW Film & TV Festival hosts creators from around the world ready to debut high caliber productions, diverse new stories, and introduce exciting up-and-coming talent. During nine days of festival screenings, SXSW registrants gain access inside the Film & TV industry with Conference programming, Red Carpets, Screening Q&As, networking events, and more.

Premiere your feature film, short, TV or XR project in front of press, industry, and enthusiastic audiences at SXSW 2024 from March 8-16 in Austin, TX. From risk-taking documentaries to innovative narratives and prestige TV series to provocative after-dark features, there's a screening category for every project! Polish up those credits and get ready to start exporting.

Submit Your Film

Explore the Film & TV Festival Submissions page for more information on screening categories, and premiere status and eligibility.

Mark your calendars with important submission deadlines below and read through the FAQs to ensure you're ready to submit!

First Deadline
Aug 29		 Second Deadline
Sept 19		 Final Deadline
Oct 3
Feature Film $60 $80 $110
Short Film $40 $55 $75
TV Project $60 $80 $75
XR Experience $40 $55 $75
Music Video $40 $55 $75

Inspiration Smashcut

Relive nine days of premieres, exclusive interviews, and red carpets with the 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival Rewind. Plus, rewatch your favorite Keynotes, Featured Sessions, Screening Q&As, and more on our YouTube Channel.

Not sure if this is the festival to premiere at? Take a look back at SXSW History, the Film & TV Festival Archive and Iconic Moments to discover how Austin, TX was a stop for numerous award-winning films and television series just like yours.

2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival Rewind

Take a look back at nine days of coverage from the 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival.
VP of Film & TV at SXSW, and Brittany Snow, winner of Narrative Feature Award and Thunderbird Rising Special Award for

Film & TV Awards

Explore the 2023 winners for Narrative and Documentary Feature Competitions, Design Awards, and more.

Film Festival Archive

Browse through past SXSW Film Festival programming by year.
 

See You in 2024

SXSW brings together international Film & TV students, industry leaders, and fans to Austin, TX each year. Join us from March 8-16 for one of the most anticipated festivals of the year. Discover more about SXSW registration and housing which open on August 1, 2023.

