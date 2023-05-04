This past March, the SXSW Film & TV Festival brought gaming and tech to the big screen in a big way. Dozens of films exploring creation, technology, and the transformative powers it harnesses transported festival attendees to 1593 AD deep space, 1980's Russia, the year 3000, and beyond.

Grab your blue light filtering glasses and your weekly board gaming group to dive into SXSW Film & TV Festival alumni films focused on the convergence of video games, tech, and creative storytelling.

Begin your film travels by heading back to a galaxy far, far away with Jeremy Coon and Steve Kozak's A Disturbance in the Force to revisit the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special and why 45 years later it has become a cult classic among fans. Follow the story of the meteoric rise and catastrophic demise of the world's first smartphone in Matt Johnson's BlackBerry. Then take your game room roleplaying on an action-packed adventure with Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley's Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Create your watchlist below!

