SXSW Screening Categories To Watch: XR Experience

The SXSW XR Experience is the hidden gem of the SXSW Film & TV Festival, transporting festival registrants deep into a virtual world. This exhibition explores the next wave of immersive storytelling and art while also connecting a community of virtual, augmented and mixed reality artists currently shaping the future of entertainment.

The physical exhibition is located at the Fairmont Austin Hotel March 10-12, 2024 in an ordinary ballroom familiar to any corporate dinner or wedding reception until you enter to find an impressive amount of new tech, participants from around the world at the forefront of their industry, and possibly another universe or two.

Explore more extended reality magic and connect with creators at SXSW Conference XR Track Sessions.

SXSW XR Screening Sections

XR Screening Sections are the the various groups within the Screening Categories that mixed reality projects can be categorized in at the SXSW Film & TV Festival.

XR Experience Competition

Premiering some of the most exciting, immersive, and reality-bending projects in XR storytelling, these stories are judged by a panel of professional judges and industry experts.

XR Experience Spotlight

Shining a spotlight on cutting-edge, experience new technologies and acclaimed immersive projects from around the world.

XR Experience Special Event

Experience the one-of–a-kind event that showcases technologies and ideas for the future of entertainment

Subscribe to Event Updates and the Film & TV Community Newsletter to keep up with Film & TV Festival news, announcements of 2024 Official Selections, and more.