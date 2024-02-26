2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival Midnighter Selections

The SXSW Film & TV Festival is rolling out the highly anticipated 2024 titles premiering in Austin, TX this March. Registrants with a pension for planning have already begun scoping out festival must-sees like official selections in the Narrative Feature Competition!

Take a peek at screenings like Bob Trevino Likes It starring John Leguizamo and Barbie Ferreira, Australian dramedy Audrey, Shaun Seneviratne's Ben and Suzanne, A Reunion in 4 Parts, and other titles premiering this March!

Curate your ideal SXSW experience by building a personalized schedule and prioritizing red carpet premieres, creative networking, or the nearest BBQ joint. No judgment here. Join other international Film & TV storytellers, students, industry leaders, press, and fans March 8-16 for one of the most anticipated festivals of the year.

11-year-old Johanna’s world is falling apart. She’s just moved across the country for her father Harry’s medical treatment, and as her father declines and her mother Naomi is consumed with caring for him, Johanna feels horribly alone. In desperation, she makes a call out into the universe for a good spirit to save her family. But as the long summer days wear on, and a series of increasingly disturbing events rips through her home, she begins to fear that something else has come instead — a terrifying presence from some dark corner of the universe that has latched on to her family and is now eating them from the inside. (World Premiere)

Nina, a young and headstrong exotic dancer, finds herself stranded in the far North. She convinces her recent customers, five men on a bachelor hunting trip, to put her up for a few days. In this masculine microsociety, by turns hilarious and philosophical, Cynthia starts to feel a sense of belonging she never has before. But a mysterious stranger’s arrival changes the course of this improvised holiday forever. Both raw and dreamlike, Hunting Daze offers up a unique universe where humour, horror, the uncanny, and the sensual combine. (World Premiere)

A pre-wedding party descends into an existential nightmare when an estranged friend shows up with a mysterious suitcase. (Texas Premiere)

Kryptic is a psycho-thriller about a woman’s search for a missing monster hunter and her growing realisation that she is inescapably linked to the creature being pursued. (World Premiere)

In this new supernatural spectacle from "Caveat's" Damian McCarthy, a blind medium uncovers the truth behind her sister's death with the help of a frightening wooden mannequin. (World Premiere)

