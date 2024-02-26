It's What's Inside – 2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival Official

2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival Midnighter Selections

World Premieres to keep you on the edge of your seat

By Olivia Cruz

02/26/2024

Film & TV

The SXSW Film & TV Festival is rolling out the highly anticipated 2024 titles premiering in Austin, TX this March. Registrants with a pension for planning have already begun scoping out festival must-sees like official selections in the Narrative Feature Competition!

Take a peek at screenings like Bob Trevino Likes It starring John Leguizamo and Barbie Ferreira, Australian dramedy Audrey, Shaun Seneviratne's Ben and Suzanne, A Reunion in 4 Parts, and other titles premiering this March!

Curate your ideal SXSW experience by building a personalized schedule and prioritizing red carpet premieres, creative networking, or the nearest BBQ joint. No judgment here. Join other international Film & TV storytellers, students, industry leaders, press, and fans March 8-16 for one of the most anticipated festivals of the year.

Family

11-year-old Johanna’s world is falling apart. She’s just moved across the country for her father Harry’s medical treatment, and as her father declines and her mother Naomi is consumed with caring for him, Johanna feels horribly alone. In desperation, she makes a call out into the universe for a good spirit to save her family. But as the long summer days wear on, and a series of increasingly disturbing events rips through her home, she begins to fear that something else has come instead — a terrifying presence from some dark corner of the universe that has latched on to her family and is now eating them from the inside. (World Premiere)

Hunting Daze

Nina, a young and headstrong exotic dancer, finds herself stranded in the far North. She convinces her recent customers, five men on a bachelor hunting trip, to put her up for a few days. In this masculine microsociety, by turns hilarious and philosophical, Cynthia starts to feel a sense of belonging she never has before. But a mysterious stranger’s arrival changes the course of this improvised holiday forever. Both raw and dreamlike, Hunting Daze offers up a unique universe where humour, horror, the uncanny, and the sensual combine. (World Premiere)

It's What's Inside

A pre-wedding party descends into an existential nightmare when an estranged friend shows up with a mysterious suitcase. (Texas Premiere)

Kryptic

Kryptic is a psycho-thriller about a woman’s search for a missing monster hunter and her growing realisation that she is inescapably linked to the creature being pursued. (World Premiere)

Oddity

In this new supernatural spectacle from "Caveat's" Damian McCarthy, a blind medium uncovers the truth behind her sister's death with the help of a frightening wooden mannequin. (World Premiere)

How to SXSW: Exploring the 2024 Film & TV Badge

A Film & TV Badge is your key to buzz-worthy screenings, Conference programming, film industry special events, Exhibitions, networking opportunities, and more all week long across Austin. Register early for great savings and access to the best hotel accommodations.

Learn More
SXSW Film & TV Festival Alumni

Turn back time and discover which of your favorite films premiered in the SXSW Film & TV Festival Narrative Feature Competition, and other international categories.

Take a deep dive into the festival Archives and learn more about the Awards held on Wednesday, March 13 and 2024 Official Selections eligible for category-specific Audience Awards certified by the accounting firm of Maxwell Locke & Ritter and announced via sxsw.com the following week.

See Y’all At SXSW 2024

SXSW brings together international Film & TV creatives, students, industry leaders, press, and fans to Austin, TX each year. Join us from March 8-16 for nine days of unparalleled discovery across the Conference, Film & TV Festival, Music Festival, Exhibitions, and much more.

Explore multiple ways to attend including group rates, student rates, and a PayPal "buy now, pay later" option in the SXSW Cart. Need help deciding? Peruse our Convince Your Boss guide and take the Badge Quiz.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, and TikTok to keep tabs on the latest announcements.

