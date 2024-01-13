Bob Trevino Likes It – 2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival Official Selection

2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival Narrative Feature Selections

By Olivia Cruz

01/13/2024

Film & TV

The SXSW Film & TV Festival is rolling out the highly anticipated 2024 titles premiering in Austin, TX this March. Registrants with a pension for planning have already begun scoping out festival must-sees like official selections in the Narrative Feature Competition!

Take a peek at screenings like Bob Trevino Likes It starring John Leguizamo and Barbie Ferreira, Australian dramedy Audrey, Ben and Suzanne, A Reunion in 4 Parts from Director/Screenwriter Shaun Seneviratne and other titles premiering this spring!

Curate your ideal SXSW experience by building a personalized schedule and prioritizing red carpet premieres, creative networking, or the nearest BBQ joint. No judgment here. Join other international Film & TV storytellers, students, industry leaders, press, and fans March 8-16 for one of the most anticipated festivals of the year.

Audrey (Australia)

Self-appointed Mother of the Year, Ronnie has given her daughter Audrey everything, so when Audrey selfishly falls into a coma, Ronnie has no choice but to keep their dreams alive by assuming her identity. (World Premiere)

Ben and Suzanne, A Reunion in 4 Parts

Ben and Suzanne, A Reunion in 4 Parts – 2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival Official Selection

The romantic reunion of Ben Santhanaraj and Suzanne Hopper is thwarted when Suzanne's boss asks her to work during their holiday road trip in Sri Lanka. (World Premiere)

Bob Trevino Likes It

Bob Trevino Likes It – 2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival Official Selection

After searching for her estranged father online, a people-pleasing young woman unexpectedly forms a close bond with a grieving, childless man with the same name as her father on Facebook. Inspired by a true story. (World Premiere)

We Strangers

We Strangers – 2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival Official Selection

Rayelle Martin, a commercial cleaning woman in Gary, Indiana, stumbles into a new job cleaning the homes of several rich suburban families. While working, she tells one small lie that spins out of control. (World Premiere)

We're All Gonna Die

We're All Gonna Die – 2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival Official Selection

A struggling beekeeper is forced to team up with an emotionally raw EMT on a roadtrip to retrieve her bees (and his car) after their stuff is suddenly teleported across the country by a massive alien tentacle that looms over Earth. (World Premiere)

SXSW Film & TV Festival Alumni

Turn back time and discover which of your favorite films premiered in the SXSW Film & TV Festival Narrative Feature Competition, and other international categories.

Take a deep dive into the festival Archives and learn more about theAwards held on Wednesday, March 13 and 2024 Official Selections eligible for category-specific Audience Awards certified by the accounting firm of Maxwell Locke & Ritter and announced via sxsw.com the following week.

