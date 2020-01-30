Announcing 65 finalists for the 23rd annual Innovation Awards presented by Sprinklr at SXSW 2020.

Open to all SXSW Platinum, Interactive, Film, and Music badgeholders, the Innovation Awards will display the most impressive projects in the fields of AI & Machine Learning, Music & Audio Innovation, Speculative Design, and more across the 13 categories for the 2020 event.

“The forward-thinking breakthrough projects in this year’s Innovation Awards lineup will spark a new level of wonder and inspiration within the SXSW creative community and further illustrate how technology can shape our future,” said Hugh Forrest, SXSW Chief Programming Officer. “We’re thrilled to welcome these creators to SXSW and give them a platform to showcase their inventions with hands-on experiences for all SXSW attendees.”

Finalists in each category will demonstrate their projects for SXSW attendees and the Innovation Awards Finalist Judges at the SXSW Innovation Awards Finalist Showcase on Saturday, March 14. Then join us on the evening of Monday, March 16 to celebrate the winners during the SXSW Innovation Awards Ceremony along with the Best in Show Award. At the ceremony, we will also take a moment to honor the winners of other SXSW competitions including the David Carr Prize and the 2020 SXSW Hall of Fame honoree, Nonny de la Peña.

2020 Finalists By Category

AI & Machine Learning

Honoring digital systems which have the ability to adapt to changing data, stimuli, and circumstances; replicating learning, problem-solving, and cognition.

Autonomous Robots Collecting Impossible Data Exyn Technologies Philadelphia, PA



Cortex Certifai by CognitiveScaleCognitiveScale Austin, TX



Rebuilt From MemoriesJung Von Matt/Nektar Hamburg, Germany



VUniverse: Streaming Services SimplifiedVUniverse Brooklyn, NY



Yonder Narrative IntelligenceYonder Austin, TX





Climate, Culture & Social Impact

Honoring the best new projects and technologies that focus on social, cultural and environmental impact and encourage communities and individuals to participate in and contribute to the betterment of society.

Eos BioreactorHypergiant Industries Austin, TX



Food Recycling with Black Soldier FlyGrubin Tokyo, Japan



Future Farm: Sustainable AgTechBifarm Tech Weston, FL



Pioneering a new category: Air-Based ProteinAir Protein™ Hayward, CA



Sunthetics: Manufacturing For A Cleaner FutureSunthetics Brooklyn, NY





Health, Med & BioTech

Honoring the best new technology to improve the quality, efficacy, and cost-effectiveness of prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and care in health and medicine.

A Vital Need to Transform HealthcareVital Atlanta, GA



Beddr Precision Sleep HealthBeddr Sleep Mountain View, CA



EQ Brain PerformanceHighmark Interactive Toronto, ON



FastTrack AI – CAR-T Serial Killing TrackingMetaVi Labs Austin, TX



Personalized Medication ManagementknowRX, Inc. Austin, TX





Innovation in Connecting People

Honoring the most forward-thinking ways to connect and communicate with others.

JFK MoonshotDigitas Boston, MA



Lynk everyone. Everywhere. All the time.Lynk Global, Inc. Falls Church, VA



Memory LaneAccenture Interactive Stockholm, Sweden



PlayTable: digital boardgame consoleBlok Party South San Francisco, CA



Project #ShowUsRazorfish Miami, FL





Music & Audio Innovation

Honoring the most innovative devices or services that change and improve the way we listen to, compose and enjoy music.

Audio Design DeskAudio Design Desk, LLC West Hollywood, CA



Big in JapanZulu Alpha Kilo Toronto, ON



Radio TinnitusRothco, part of Accenture Interactive Dublin, Ireland



Sound SculptureMASARY Studios Boston, MA



The Dubler Studio KitVochlea Music London, UK





New Economy

Honoring those redefining the exchange of goods and services, from the sharing economy, to virtual currency, to micro-finance, to mobile-device-payment systems, and beyond.

banQiAirFox Boston, MA



Financial Freedom for FreelancersJoust Austin, TX



KFC Pocket FranchiseHo Communications, Part of Accenture Interactive Shanghai, China



OpenfinanceOpenfinance Chicago, IL



Trade Logistics Information PipelineFjord & Trademark East Africa Copenhagen, Denmark & Nairobi, Kenya





Robotics & Hardware

Honoring the hottest new advances in the field of robotics and hardware.

Meeting Owl ProOwl Labs Somerville, MA



Misty IIMisty Robotics, Inc. Boulder, CO



Octobo: An Educational, Interactive Smart PlushThinker-Tinker Pasadena, CA



Olis Master ControllerOlis Robotics Seattle, WA



Roybi RobotROYBI Inc. Mountain View, CA





Smart Cities, Transportation & Logistics

Honoring innovations in eco-friendly or sustainable energy, transportation, delivery and IoT technology, making life in the connected world a smarter, cleaner, and more efficient Internet of Everything.

Atom Power Digital Circuit BreakerAtom Power Charlotte, NC



First Autonomous Shuttle in Central FLBeep Orlando, FL



SmartphoneHub and COBI.Bike appBosch eBike Systems Foothill Ranch, CA



The HY ProjectThe Electric Factory Group Montevideo, Uruguay



Zero-Emission Aviation TechnologyZeroAvia Hollister, CA





Speculative Design

Honoring the best new work that uses design to re-think products, systems and worlds and address the challenges, opportunities and possibilities of the future.

AEX – Augmented Editorial ExperiencePublicis Sapient Miami, FL



Hot Wheels idMattel, Inc. El Segundo, CA



ProtegéJung Von Matt/AG Hamburg, Germany



The Sending MachinePublicis Sapient Miami, FL



UNUMFrog Design Brooklyn, NY





Student Innovation

Honoring exceptional student projects and startups that focus on interactive technology for the future.

AscendUniversity of Southern California Los Angeles, CA



KaleidoscopeEntertainment Technology Center, Carnegie Mellon University Pittsburgh, PA



Safe IDMiami Ad School Europe Hamburg, Germany



The MakerBrace: 3D Printed OrthoticsMakerSpace at the NYU Tandon School of Engineering Brooklyn, NY



True Type Freedom (.TTF) by MonotypeMiami Ad School Europe Hamburg, Germany





Visual Media Experience

Honoring content creation and delivery that moves beyond passive viewership by providing a more immersive and engaging entertainment experience.

SuperRealMoment Factory & Cipriani New York, NY



UnderseaMagic Leap Plantation, FL



Walk the Moon with Apollo’s Moon Shot ARSmithsonian Channel Washington, D.C.



Hall of HeroesBBDO New York New York, NY



Women in Motion AR Art ExhibitStudio Moshon Los Angeles, CA





Wearable Tech

Honoring the new hardware that revolutionizes the convenience, comfort, functionality, efficiency, and fashion of having a device literally “on you.”

ApolloApollo Neuroscience Inc Pittsburgh, PA



ElectroDermisSoft Machines Lab & Morphing Matter Lab, Carnegie Mellon University Pittsburgh, PA



Gatorade Gx Sweat Patch & AppGatorade, Smart Design, Epicore Biosystems New York, NY



PEEX – Augmented Audio Reality for Live MusicPEEX London, UK



SpotOn: The World is Your BackyardOnPoint Systems, LLC Bedford, NH





XR

Honoring breakthroughs in augmented, virtual and mixed reality technology including the application of new hardware or software which truly make the “virtual” a reality.

BeeHive: Virtual Production ManagementGlassbox Technologies Los Angeles, CA



Encoded FormsDell Technologies Round Rock, TX



Lets Plott- Extended Reality PlatformPlott Dover, NJ



The Under PresentsTender Claws Los Angeles, CA



WebAR Cloud Editor + Hosting8th Wall Palo Alto, CA





2020 Finalists

2020 Hall of Fame Inductee

We are honored to present the 2020 SXSW Interactive Festival Hall of Fame award to Nonny de la Peña.

Nonny de la Peña is CEO & Founder of award-winning innovation company Emblematic Group. Often acknowledged as “The Godmother of Virtual Reality,” she is a pioneer of virtual, augmented, and mixed reality who is widely credited with inventing the genre of immersive journalism.

In 2012, her piece “Hunger in Los Angeles” debuted at the Sundance Film Festival, marking its place in history as the first VR experience to be shown at the festival, and since then her work has continued to elicit global recognition at institutions and events such as the Victoria and Albert Museum, Brooklyn Museum, World Economic Forum and Venice International Film Festival. In 2017, Nonny was named one of CNET’s 20 Most Influential Latinos in Tech and most recently she received the 2018 WSJ Magazine Technology Innovator of the Year award. Under her leadership, Emblematic has built a critically acclaimed body of work that includes tracking the chaos of the Syrian civil war to working with AT&T on projects that leverage the future of 5G technologies and machine learning. Her newest breakthrough is Emblematic’s WebVR platform REACH which creates scalable distribution in the medium, democratizes content authorship and empowers new voices to share their stories. Nonny was previously a Convergence Keynote at the 2018 SXSW Conference.

Hall of Fame

Celebrate the Most Exciting Tech Developments & More

Join us this March and watch finalists across 13 categories exhibit their projects; vote to determine the winner of the People’s Choice Award, and celebrate the 2020 winners and special honors awarded.

