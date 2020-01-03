Put Your Product or Service to the Test During SXSW Release It

If your company has a product or service that is in the works or has recently launched, then have we got a special pitch competition for you – SXSW Release It!

Compete in a group of ten cutting-edge companies and pitch your product or service in front of a panel of judges comprised of technology industry experts, venture capitalists, and high profile media who will select the product or service most likely to succeed in the marketplace.

Past winners for the Release It event include Potrero Medical, Honest Dollar, Inteliclinic Inc., Neuroon Open, and Abartys Health. To be considered for one of the coveted spots in the event, be sure to apply before the deadline on Friday, January 17, 2020.

To help with applications, we’ve put together some staff tips – make sure to review them carefully in order to take advantage of the product validation, professional coaching, media spotlight, and networking opportunities that are available to Release It participants.

Staff Tips for Applying

Meet the minimum SXSW Release It Eligibility Criteria

Showcase a startup that is innovative and disruptive

Include a direct link to a video in your application to further illuminate your product or service for the judges

Showcase what makes you different in the market (i.e. your market differentiator)

Highlight key members of your team and/or those supporting your startup (Staff, Advisory Board, Board Members, Mentors, Funders, Accelerator and/or Incubator involvement, etc.)

Each company will be allowed to submit only one product/service at this year’s event. Read the eligibility requirements and FAQ before you apply by the deadline on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11:59pm PT.

